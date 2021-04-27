ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 13
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2020.12.29 07:34
Looks like most stocks will rally up in the morning.
I'd like BABA, who's thinking - should I take it right away, or walk around before the New Year looking at her juicy forms full of cache and negative debt?)
Ooh, Bubba Luba...
took 222.