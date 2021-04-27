ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 13

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2020.12.29 07:34

Looks like most stocks will rally up in the morning.



 
Aleksey Mavrin:

I'd like BABA, who's thinking - should I take it right away, or walk around before the New Year looking at her juicy forms full of cache and negative debt?)

Ooh, Bubba Luba...

took 222.

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