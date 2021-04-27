ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
News on Detsky Mir
Detsky Mir's major shareholders have sold the last 25% of the company The retailer has become the first Russian company with a 100% free flo at
Sistema, which has owned Detsky Mir since the mid-1990s, is no longer its shareholder. Together with RCIF, it will gain ₽20.7 billion from the sale of the retailer's blockbuster stake, and Detsky Mir will become a 100% free-float company
Read more on RBC:
Detsky Mir's largest shareholders - Vladimir Evtushenkov's Sistema and the Russian-Chinese Investment Fund (RCIF) - sold their stakes in the company in full on the night of September 1 to 2, 2020, according to a statement from Sistema, which was obtained by RBC.
Investors were offered 184,750,001 shares in the company, or 25% plus one share, of which 20.38% were held by Sistema and 4.62% by the RCIF under the accelerated procedure. The sale transaction should be completed in the coming days, after which the retailer will become a company with almost 100% of its shares in free float, excluding quasi-treasury securities and shares held by the management and directors.
During the formation of the order book, the price per share was 112 roubles. At the close of the Moscow Exchange, the shares were priced at 112.96 roubles, which means that the stake was sold at a discount of less than 1%. The company's shareholders will receive a total of 20.7 billion rubles as a result of the offering. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank and VTB acted as the global co-organizers and bookrunners of the offering. Alfa Bank was also the bookrunner on the deal.
Read more on RBC:
03.12.2020
Nearest report
News on Detsky Mir
Detsky Mir's major shareholders have sold the last 25% of the company The retailer has become the first Russian company with a 100% free flo at
Sistema, which has owned Detsky Mir since the mid-1990s, is no longer its shareholder. Together with RKIF, it will gain ₽20.7 billion from the sale of the retailer's blockbasket, and Detsky Mir will become a 100% free float company
Read more on RBC:
The largest shareholders of Detsky Mir - Sistema JSFC of Vladimir Yevtushenkov and Russian-Chinese Investment Fund (RCIF) - sold their shares in the company in full on the night of September 1 to 2, 2020, according to the report of Sistema, which was received by RBC.
Investors were offered 184,750,001 shares in the company, or 25% plus one share, of which 20.38% were held by Sistema and 4.62% by the RCIF under the accelerated procedure. The sale transaction should be completed in the coming days, after which the retailer will become a company with almost 100% of its shares in free float, excluding quasi-treasury securities and shares held by the management and directors.
During the formation of the order book, the price per share was 112 roubles. At the close of the Moscow Exchange, the shares were priced at 112.96 roubles, which means that the stake was sold at a discount of less than 1%. The company's shareholders will receive a total of 20.7 billion rubles as a result of the offering. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank and VTB acted as the global co-organizers and bookrunners of the offering. Alfa Bank was also the bookrunner on the deal.
Read more on RBC:
Didn't pull 2 directions. Detsky Mir has put together a pretty good team, Korablik can't catch up), but the connection requires money apparently.
Figures 112 september and 160 december.... and without a high-profile event... doesn't add up.
Didn't pull 2 directions. In DetsMir a pretty good team is assembled, Ship can't catch up), but the connection requires money apparently.
Figures 112 september and 160 december.... and without a high-profile event... doesn't add up.
Well yes - just in case I put a buy order just above the start area, the action is tasty indeed. Very good next year.
It's not all there, just a selection of what I'm interested in.
Before our friends at 17:30 Moscow time, everything was red, my friends from across the ocean have almost everything in green.
Especially I was glad about the CNK deal, I've entered with pending order at first "push" of my friends, got almost all deal of the day, at the moment.
I got it about the green zone. Where are you doing the withdrawal? What is your screenwriter?
Well yes - just in case I put a buy order just above the start area, the stock is tasty indeed. Very good next year.
If they buy, there should be a rise for some time. If it fails, there will be a brief fall. But the price will be shaped by the results and reports.
I understand about the green zone, but where do you do the selection? What's the screenscreener?
It's in tinka , browser-based version of trading from a desktop computer , add widget->Screener
Really miss the MT5 with access to SPB.
Tesla-mesla(just kidding), Global uptrend, corrective pullback, or pro-trade, but intraday, resistance level 598.61, after the fall the uptrend revived and in it the price approached the level, on breakdown -Buy, stop for the last pullback, now Friday will decide where it flies?
04.12.2020
No upside but no downside promises either
Indices ended the day in the green yesterday