ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 12
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Oil is also at the haves
Today is witch's friday.
Yep DSKY bought from 135 10,000 shares, not a bad day. already in the boo.
P.s.
out
Out
)
)
21.12.2020 07:51
there is a suggestion that most stocks will be in the red in the morning.
1 SAUDI ARABIA SUSPENDS ENTRY INTO THE KINGDOM THROUGH LAND AND SEA PORTS FOR A WEEK
2 SAUDI ARABIA SUSPENDS ALL INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FOR TRAVELLERS FOR A WEEK
3 TURKEY'S HEALTH MINISTER SAYS TURKEY HALTS FLIGHTS FROM THE UK, DENMARK AND THE NETHERLANDS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS MUTATION
Today might be a good day to short - but not everything.
21.12.2020 07:51
there is a suggestion that most stocks will be in the red zone in the morning.
That's the way it went, almost all down in the morning.
I wonder how deep.
Waiting for 17:30 where the US stock market will be pushed.
I'd like BABA, who's thinking - should I take it right away, or walk around before the New Year looking at her juicy forms full of cache and negative debt?)
Ooh, Bubba Luba...
I'd like BABA, who's thinking - should I take it right away, or walk around before the New Year looking at her juicy forms full of cache and negative debt?)
Ooh, Bubba Luba...
Maybe wait a couple of days ? maybe by inertia it will still sit down. Maybe wait for the close of at least one day in bullish candle or try to enter not to the full, if it will go lower to buy more.
What an erotic language traders have!
TAKE IT WHILE IT IS DOWN!
OIL FORMS
DO NOT GO OVERBOARD