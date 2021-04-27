ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 2

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Another interesting text for analysis.

Altus Capital announced that it has sent an invitation to Detsky Mir shareholders to enter into share purchase agreements. AltusCapital said it intends to purchase no more than 220.961m shares, or 29.9 per cent of the company's capital, as a result of the acceptance of submitted bids .The offered price is 160 rubles per share, which implies a 27.9% premium to the price of shares at the time of closing of trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on November 27 (125.12 rubles per share) and a 43.2% premium to the weighted average price for six months (111.74 rubles), it said.

It clearly shows the level above which the paper probably won't go, bears to note, short-term bulls for a possible fixation.

a figure of no more than 29.9% allows not all shareholders to be sent a buyback offer.
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
  • www.mql5.com
Технические индикаторы требуют для своих расчетов указания значений цен и/или значений объемов, на которых они будут считаться. Существуют 7 предопределенных идентификаторов перечисления ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, для указания нужной ценовой базы расчетов. Если технический индикатор для своих расчетов использует ценовые данные, тип которых задается...
 

02.12.2020

If the downside movement persists until 10:00, some US equities are likely to go down slightly in the morning, although 9.26 from the bears is a very weak exit.

difference at 06:18 3,660.38-3,651.12 = 9.26

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Another interesting text for analysis.

Altus Capital announced that it has sent an invitation to holders of Detsky Mir PJSC shares to enter into share purchase agreements. AltusCapital said it intends to purchase no more than 220.961m shares, or 29.9 per cent of the company's capital, as a result of the acceptance of the bids .The offered price is 160 rubles per share, which implies a 27.9% premium to the price of shares at the time of closing of trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on November 27 (125.12 rubles per share) and a 43.2% premium to the weighted average price for half a year (111.74 rubles), it said.

It clearly shows the level above which the paper probably won't go, bears to note, short-term bulls for a possible fixation.

a figure of no more than 29.9% allows not all shareholders to be sent a buyback offer.

The premium is too high for a children's retailer in crisis. I think they're just playing up. May not come to a buyback and premium. They are making strange moves as they go along. Too declarative a buyout campaign from almost minority shareholders. If they wanted to, they would have bought out 80% of the plan and then declared.

 

And I was wondering why Sber was going up, it turns out that's what it is.

https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2020/12/01/849085-struktura-sbera

Структура «Сбера» может стать единым поставщиком вакцин от COVID-19 на госзакупках
Структура «Сбера» может стать единым поставщиком вакцин от COVID-19 на госзакупках
  • 2020.12.01
  • www.vedomosti.ru
Структура «Сбера» «Иммунотехнологии» может стать единым поставщиком вакцин для профилактики COVID-19, рассказал «Ведомостям» человек, близкий к «Иммунотехнологиям». О том, что правительство рассматривает компанию на эту роль, знает также и гендиректор аналитической компании DSM Group Сергей Шуляк. Представители «Сбера», «Иммунотехнологий» и...
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

The premium is too high for a children's retailer in a crisis. I think they are just playing for growth. It may not come to a buyback and premium. They make strange moves as they go along. Too declarative a buyout campaign from almost minority shareholders. If they wanted to, they would have bought back 80% of the plan and then declared.

It also seems to be some kind of a hoax. No one in their right mind would do so when they can buy most of it on the market at a much lower price, a straightforward, banal scam. The company's management has been waiting for the growth of the paper, rumors fell on fertile ground and many people joined the buying.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

And I was wondering why Sber was going up, it turns out that's what it is.

https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2020/12/01/849085-struktura-sbera

Delusional idea of a single provider.

 

Tesla, Global North trend, correction in last two days, price in channel

 

The market is opening up nicely, with a wild gap at the bottom


 
The masters of life came and turned everything green.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
The masters of life came and turned everything into the green zone.

Who are the masters of life? And what is the green zone? IMHO, at the Peak they just sold a surplus of shares, and now they will buy more at the bottom, because they sold expensive and buy cheap

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