ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
02.12.2020
If the downside movement persists until 10:00, some US equities are likely to go down slightly in the morning, although 9.26 from the bears is a very weak exit.
difference at 06:18 3,660.38-3,651.12 = 9.26
The premium is too high for a children's retailer in crisis. I think they're just playing up. May not come to a buyback and premium. They are making strange moves as they go along. Too declarative a buyout campaign from almost minority shareholders. If they wanted to, they would have bought out 80% of the plan and then declared.
And I was wondering why Sber was going up, it turns out that's what it is.
https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2020/12/01/849085-struktura-sbera
The premium is too high for a children's retailer in a crisis. I think they are just playing for growth. It may not come to a buyback and premium. They make strange moves as they go along. Too declarative a buyout campaign from almost minority shareholders. If they wanted to, they would have bought back 80% of the plan and then declared.
It also seems to be some kind of a hoax. No one in their right mind would do so when they can buy most of it on the market at a much lower price, a straightforward, banal scam. The company's management has been waiting for the growth of the paper, rumors fell on fertile ground and many people joined the buying.
And I was wondering why Sber was going up, it turns out that's what it is.
https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2020/12/01/849085-struktura-sbera
Delusional idea of a single provider.
Tesla, Global North trend, correction in last two days, price in channel
The market is opening up nicely, with a wild gap at the bottom
The masters of life came and turned everything into the green zone.
Who are the masters of life? And what is the green zone? IMHO, at the Peak they just sold a surplus of shares, and now they will buy more at the bottom, because they sold expensive and buy cheap