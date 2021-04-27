ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 6
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SBER looks like it's going to 280
It won't get to 300 before the New Year, even if all goes well. No breakthroughs in sight yet. Just the beginning.... The publicity is certainly off the charts. I like it: Sber volunteers teach financial literacy classes in orphanages... Anything that can be attached to the white fluffy image is collected)
It won't get to 300 before the New Year, even if all goes well. No breakthroughs in sight yet. Just the beginning.... The publicity is certainly off the charts. I like it: Sber volunteers teach financial literacy classes in orphanages... Everything that can be attached to the white fluffy image is collected)
280 points to go, 5.0 points to goUp to 300, it's hard to say, but 280 is about to be kissed, and then it's a stone's throw from 290
2012.12.08 09:48
Most of the stocks are expected to go down at the beginning of the day
Soon there will probably be clean air futures as well.
https://ria.ru/20201208/voda-1588174276.html
Soon there will probably be clean air futures as well.
https://ria.ru/20201208/voda-1588174276.html
Remember the cartoon Cipollino from 1961.
That's where the script said you had to pay for everything. And that was something fabulous back then, and now we've come to almost all of this. Except for the air - we'll inevitably get to that, but a little later.
Remember the cartoon Cipollino, from 1961.
That's where the script said you had to pay for everything. And that was something of a fairy tale back then, but now we've come to almost all of it. Except for air - we'll inevitably get to that, but a little later.
In Arab countries drinking water costs the same as oil, Israel imports half of the drinking water it consumes. Drinking water is a promising investment)
Soon there will probably be clean air futures as well.
https://ria.ru/20201208/voda-1588174276.html
If clean air trading allows someone to protect themselves, then of course it will happen. (Don't take this negatively, like clean air only for money ....) It's the other way around, if you buy an asset and the air next to it gets dirty you'll get compensation, it's like a weather futures)
Remember the cartoon Cipollino, from 1961.
That's where the script said you had to pay for everything. And that was something of a fairy tale back then, but now we've come to almost all of it. Except for air - we will inevitably come to that, but a little later.
Some countries have already got there. China, for example, sells air. The futures just haven't arrived yet, but it may come to that soon if they also foul the atmosphere.
Sber has taken over CP Gostech. It was his idea of course. But a date of 31 May 2022 has been formed. The date when the experiment to create a single digital platform will be handed over and completed.
If it does well, the ecosystem will not be torn up, and maybe the digital rouble will be allowed to be issued, but if it fails, then ... will just remain a bank.
Something is wrong with the article, about the number of simultaneous users, a misprint apparently.
S&P500 2020.12.08 22:50
another record 3707.38