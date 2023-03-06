Websocket how? - page 21
So there is no way to request old candlesticks via websocket?
In the Expert Advisor (in the application program) they open WebSocket separately and ask for the required history separately through Rest. And from the moment when they are synchronized (no holes and stuff) they start trading,
but this is not about that - this is about how to live with hibou :-)
Max, can you give us some time? Do you have experience in creating custom symbols in MT4?
That is, just getting market information by itself doesn't make sense, we would need to record it immediately and build a chart.In other words, in the first, debugging phase, we can write market information directly from the console application into a quote file.
I can build it tomorrow, I don't think there will be a problem with that.
The most important thing is to get the candlesticks
Write it in CSV suitable for import and don't bother. When it starts working, you may think something;
PS in half a year or a year or two, the 4 will be finally killed.
PPS you can write at once with proper bows and in the right formats, but it's just really early - nothing has worked yet
Fedor, what I am suggesting.
We have two points of input in the program: the Program class (method Main)-for debugging in console application mode, and the ConnectorMQL class, which contains and will contain methods for connecting mql with sharp.
I suggest to create a separate class that will contain exactly those methods, which we will need and which we will be able to debug in the console mode, calling methods of this class and then the same methods we can simply redirect to the ConnectorMQL class.
What methods exactly do we need?
Connected() - during initialization, by passing the server name
Disconnected() - when we deinitialize it
SetSymbol() - for setting the desired symbol
GetTicks() - for selecting the next tick
ReqHistory() - To request the quotes history
GetHistory() - To get the quotes history, because when requested nothing will be returned, the socket will respond asynchronously.
I was thinking to write immediately to the quote file, is it not possible? I remember a whole library of custom symbols published by fxsaber.Initially, we can write the quotes into the database altogether.
It's better - simpler. You won't understand C# code without a bottle.
Fedor, you've written a little in c#, is it any different from the same mql? What unfamiliar words did you see in VS editor?
Do you know that this editor allows you to edit mql texts too? :)
Yes, there are some confusions.
I've already read that it supports other languages too ))
Imagine that you write a program in mql not in one file, but in different files, including them as include (borrowed from c++) . So, if you write a program on classes, then it's more convenient to write each class in its own file and unite the whole thing through include.
All these files will be available in MetaEditor.
Here are two navigators that perform the same function.
Ok, that's all for the sake of argument.
To consolidate the material we will go from the beginning. Create a new project (console application), let's call it BinaryTicks
After creating the project, we create a GlobalManager class in it and make it statically public. We will use it to create all our methods of socket operations.