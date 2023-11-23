Looking for patterns - page 157
That's the resistance level.
And what? It MUST go down?...?
For me, the pattern: repeating history is a very weak pattern... It's easier to flip a coin...
Hi guys! Actually, Valery is right. The thread was conceived to suggest possible patterns, then write open source code and test that assumption. General discussions of notions, meanings, games of waltzes, reading poems were not intended. Though, of course, I like Pushkin, but...
Please give us your opinion)))And then I'll tell)))) And I'll show you a pattern.))
I thought I wrote in Russian - quite possible. If you think it's equivalent to the word necessarily, that's your business. My assumption, although not entirely definite, but at least gives information that it is better not to enter the trend yet, you have to wait until resistance level is broken through.
There is already an update on the max and we need to watch it more closely.
Price will go down. There are three targets at the bottom. Not taken out of the blue, but from a pattern.
But the 3rd target may be missed.
As for the pattern. There are 2 options.
This is when the price leaves the channel (the accumulation zone), it tests it and goes further up (or down if the mirror situation).
The second variant is when there is no test but according to the probability law it will be 100% and the reaction to it will be the same.
As for the 3 targets in the upper screenshot. They are taken from a smaller TF from accumulation zones where there were no tests
In your opinion, the price will go down, because the update has already happened?
Yes, there was an update and so were the entry points.
This is a screenshot from my other account.
As you can see after the update a small channel (red square) was formed on the 5m chart and an exit from it
After it was formed a blue square and like the first test and sale.
After that was another formation with the test, but it was Friday night and I did not make a deal. Later I covered part of positions and put all of them to profit.
I don't deny, maybe there will be another max update, but as a result the price will go down to the first two targets.
And from there to the consolidation zone around 0,72000 (watch this week)
but at least it tells you not to enter the trend yet, you have to wait for the resistance level to be broken.
Didn't you look at the chart at all? You should have entered on the trend on September 12... Everything has to be done TIMELY!
As for the pattern.There are two possibilities.
Thank you, Alexander, for the substantive discussion. I could think of a way to legislate for it.
I had an idea to calculate the number of price crossings of each circular level, with all parameters measured. There I think it is possible to check your options as well.