Analysis:
I can't see the FUTURE...
This is bad for the trader. You have to see. At least you have to learn.
Not everyone is a psychic or soothsayer...
By the way, it doesn't prevent you from making a STABILIZED PROFIT...
No problem)
People, this has nothing to do with patterns... you guys go to the other threads for the flat and trending doughnuts... why are you here.... this is all a bunch of bullshit.
Hey, man, make up your mind, you're flailing from side to side.
Read your posts 1537, 1538.
And read the thread first.
For those who are not in the know, let me explain:
Trend and flat refer to market patterns...
The trend is up. But price is now at a strong resistance level, so may well bounce back down.
Thank you for your opinion. I would like 1 more participant to speak up.
Here's the resistance level.