Serqey Nikitin:

Analysis:


I can't see the FUTURE...

That's not good for a trader. You have to see. At least you have to learn.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Not everyone is a psychic or soothsayer...

By the way, it doesn't prevent you from making a STABILIZED PROFIT...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

No problem)

 
people, this has nothing to do with patterns... you guys go to the other threads for flat and trending doughnuts... why are you here.... it's all a load of crap in here.
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
Hey, man, make up your mind, you're flailing from side to side.

Read your posts 1537, 1538.

And read the thread first.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
For those who are not in the know, let me explain:

Trend and flat refer to market patterns...

 
The trend is up. But the price is now at a strong resistance level, so could well bounce back down.
 
khorosh:
Thank you for your opinion. I would like 1 more participant to speak up.

 
khorosh:
Quite possibly... The law of currency movement has not been abolished, and the pullback could be big...
 
khorosh:
Here's the resistance level.


