Looking for patterns - page 153
I totally agree with you.
Well, that's great! I didn't mean it like that, we're just chatting
I really don't agree with that.
A lot depends. When resources diminish (any, food, water, good relations of loved ones) and the environment becomes very hostile (prison, war) anyone can change a lot.
Don't bother. You're wasting your time in life. It's not worth it.
Why not? Have you checked it out yet?
Why? Have you checked it yet?
There's no point in checking. And check what?
That it updates the lows and highs.
So there is such a thing. Write a script to update lows or maxes...
And what will it give? An entry point? No. An imaginary probability of reversal? Doubtful.
Price could go further.
It could go so far that it blows through all the stops.
What am I saying though....
They told the man not to press this red button....
What will he do?))
Or it might not.
Or it might not.
It's not serious.
Here's a statistic on 10 years of updates on a 30 or hourly TF for example.
How many updates, by how many pips, how it came back (price), etc.
If there is at least 75% movement pattern-write a script.
It's not serious.
Yeah, whatever you say. I'm open to communication. Bye.
This is not serious.
The breakdowns are different. Before they used to be fast, almost without consolidation; now it makes a long stop and then it either breaks or rebounds. Stops used to be short, but now it is more often a stop pull-out, and therefore the system stops working.
This is "The market has changed".
She has been trading for about 5 months)