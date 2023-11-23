Looking for patterns - page 161
Formula indicator in the studio, please :)
for 4 was once a long time ago.
Generally this is hand applied once a week. 8 lines - on a straight quote 2 above, 2 below + and on the reverse the same.
The indicator does not make sense to run for the sake of lines that do not change at all.
The solid lines are "round levels" of a straight quote (just the price rounded to cents, the "grid" in the terminal must be so initially).
and the dotted lines are "round levels" of the reverse quote. (count USDEUR, round to euro cents and carry back the grid, i.e. take the inverse of the roundings)
this trick has been mentioned quite often on the forum
Hey, man, make up your mind already, you're flailing from side to side.
Read your posts 1537, 1538.
And read the thread, for starters.
And what do your posts have to do with regularities? Regularities without parameters are accidents. Randomness and intuition are not regularities. And to declare the development of life as a regularity is an overkill.
Explain
That's it. Gone to bed.
a pattern in intuitions is sometimes a whole happy life or a pile of broken hopes and lives and it's not a pattern. the parameters and characteristics are not enough. but the fact that the price changes and it's a pattern... well yes it is a pattern.... But not on the topic of the topic of the person who started it.
but the main movement is down
The girl is a lovely flower of our branch,sorry, couldn't keep quiet.
And now a plural response to the remaining guys:
Let's get on with it.
Alexei, thanks, that's interesting!
- And by inverse = (1/1.18426 ~= 0.844) #1=1/0.84=1.190 almost exactly, #2=1/0.85=1.176
Maxim, super! I didn't know that. Indeed not all people count in dollars. Why didn't I think of it myself? It should have been me.
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
And to declare the development of life as a law is an excess.
Valeriy, you've made a philosophical point, I'm off to think.
Looking ahead to the week, likely to bounce back from support, but main move downwards
The topic has fundamentally changed... So what was the purpose of the experiment?
Hi. It's not about the experiment, it's about the pattern.
Price turns around after an update (as everyone probably knows).
And also in the entry points. The screenshots I've pointed out.
Entry points are made by a regular (statistical) price movement.
Hi. It's not the experiment, it's the pattern.
Great, so my eyeballing on patterns works. Now, how do I code it?