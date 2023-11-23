Looking for patterns - page 155
Hi all.
Here's a question for all the experts. Where does the pair move or rather where will it go next?
I am not talking about 10-30 points, I am talking about 100-200-300 points.
Your options. Regularities. A hunch)))
I do not know what kind of instrument and without a detailed analysis, the previous low has been broken through, downwards, at first glance. And what is this about?
Without knowing what the instrument is and without extensive analysis, the previous low is broken, downwards at first glance. And what is this about? Are we betting?
Interested in the opinion of the participants.
I'll tell you my vision and goals for this pair later.Elena, explain how? The low is broken and will go down)
the current minimum extreme is lower than the previous one, the last maximum is also lower than the previous one, down the road
OK, your opinion is heard)))
Who's next?
And on Monday we will know the winner :))
Most likely by the end of next week.
Today and tomorrow the participants will give their opinions and who
was right we will know at the end of the week.
After all, 100-300 p. or more a day is unlikely to pass the price)))
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
Where is the pair heading or rather where will it go next?
Analysis:
ALL indicators are on the plus side, which means the trend is up....
To what level? ... - don't know..., can't see the FUTURE... Waiting for the fastest indicator to turn...
Er, OK. Your opinion counts. That's interesting. Opinions are equally divided.)))
If at least two more participants have an opinion today,
I'll write mine today, too.