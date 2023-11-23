Looking for patterns - page 152
It's called consolidation.
"Three Indians", works all the time.
Circular values have nothing to do with it, about that in the next lesson.
What I meant to say here was that price often 'weaves' round levels, just observe.
That's all I do.
Here is a screenshot of my daughter's trading terminal:
A classic example of the start of an upside breakout.
Note that most market participants expect a move downwards. This is almost always the case - most lose.
Don't bother. You're wasting your time in life. It's not worth it.
I get the impression that you're talking, how shall I put it, patronisingly, like a connoisseur. Don't you? Everybody seems to be the same here. Two arms, two legs, head.
The pattern has not changed but the volatility has changed
It is not clear...
The pattern: The price moves in the channel... The volatility changes, but the price is still in the channel... And the Expert Advisor stops making profit...
What is the reason...?
Explain your view of the problem...
If the "pattern remains the same", then why do EAs stop working profitably?
After all, the Expert Advisor was set up for this pattern, which hasn't changed ... and the result is a BLEEP...
I`ve continued my thought.
For example, you walk - first you shuffle one leg, then you shift your weight to the other and then shift the other leg and so on and so on ...
What's that? Can you call it a statistic??? Well, it's a stretch, isn't it?)))
OK. You run and you go from faster to slower and then what happens???
Right. You stop. Or you don't. You'll probably walk. But how do you know?
You have to do a few hundred of these runs and then see
how many times you stopped and how many times you continued
on foot. This is where the statistics come from.
You can also use the fact of where you stumbled and on which section of the road.
And how many times. This is also important.
All of the above applies to the market. There are statistics or, simply put, a pattern to the price movement.
You got the right impression.
Or is it easier for you to talk to people who don't know? ))))))))))))
And it's not about limbs.
A continuation of the thought.
Statistics, of course, can help reveal a pattern. If you take the statistics of the speed of apples falling on Newton's head. But, only one apple fell on his head.
You have the right impression.
People have different psychotypes, different intelligences, but this does little to distinguish them from other people. To consider oneself better than others on any basis is naive. Every person is capable of both the most beautiful and the most vile things, believe me every person. A lot depends on the environment. So what is there to be proud of? What will we be in 50-80 years, dust?
I completely agree with you.
And by the way I do not consider myself better than others, if that is what you mean.
I really don't agree with that.
Let's take an example. Two different people in the same city on the same street.
One is a visitor on holiday and the other is a local bum.
The first one walks and admires the city's landmarks, the buildings,
he smiles as he goes along and gets smiles back
of beautiful people and everything is positive.
And what does the second one see? - Scruffy walls, someone threw a cigarette butt past the litter box,
people turn their faces away and everything looks negative to him.
So does it depend on the environment or does it depend on how one looks at the world?