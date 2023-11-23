Looking for patterns - page 162

New comment
 
ElenaVVT:

Great, so I have a good eye for patterns. Now, how do I pin this down?

Sorry, that's not for me.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Sorry, that's not for me.

That's not interesting.

 
ElenaVVT:

The topic has fundamentally changed... So what was the purpose of the experiment?

You don't understand what a TREND is...

The trend started on August 19 and is still going on - upward movement.

Pullbacks are quite possible, e.g. from September 3 to September 9, but the trend itself has not changed...

By the way, the mentioned pullback was stronger than the current one...

The change of trend should be CONFIRMED by facts - reversal of ALL indicators...


P.S. Every Trader determines the trend by his own rules, if it brings him profit...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

You don't understand what a TREND is...

The trend started on August 19 and is still going on - upward movement.

Pullbacks are quite possible, e.g. from September 3 to September 9, but the trend itself has not changed...

By the way, the mentioned pullback was stronger than the current one...

The change of trend should be CONFIRMED by facts - reversal of ALL indicators...


P.S. Each Trader determines the trend according to its own rules, if it makes him profit ...

And here you are again, with your analyses :)

 
ElenaVVT:

And here you are again, with your analyses :)

Maybe someone's interested. Let them write.

 
ElenaVVT:

And here you are again, with your analyses :)

You're the one with your stupidity...
 
ElenaVVT:

And here you are again, with your analysis :))

Yeah, the trend reversal depends only on Serqey Nikitin's indicators, and everyone else's is rubbish))).

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Maybe someone is interested. Let him write.

When is his keyboard going to break, his ears are going to pop.

He does not even look at the indicators, he has a clear divergence, but he is stubbornly screaming upwards

 
ElenaVVT:

when his keyboard breaks, his ears are drooping.

He doesn't even look at the indicators, there's a clear divergence, but he's stubbornly screaming upwards.

That's how he makes his money. I do not understand anything)))

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

That's how he makes his money. You don't get it))))

He's quiet, probably counting another plum or his keyboard is finally broken :)

1...155156157158159160161162163164165166167168169...306
New comment