Looking for patterns - page 235
and we need money all the time and to be out of the market
hence the need for a nested loop, allowing us to take all price movements wherever they go.
Your friend is good.
Listen to him carefully in the model of the trading system, he's got a point!
But, unfortunately, the apparatus is completely different, without using the hysteresis and without any indicator.
But the hysteresis ....
Well done, well done!!!
The only place I've seen this model is in the CME!
How many times have I asked you to analyze it, for fuck's sake!
I posted such an indicator somewhere on the forum
The apparatus of this chip is so outdated and elementary that there are no words for it.
the thing is that no matter how you adjust it, hysteresis will always be hysteresis
But a nested loop is.
I've been trying to do that for years.
I've got it!!!
Sash, try to guess - what was it for?
I'm not going to hide it...
To stupidly escape from the market model and stay in aces, as the market goes classically against the whole crowd:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/332765/page230#comment_18682550
I don't know, I don't know - how elementary the mataparat is...
To describe market loops like this:
at the very least, you have to be good at numerical solutions of integrodifferential equations. It's not exactly easy...
come on ;)
try it, here's the hysteresis
two lines of code will you call a word combination that many people don't understand?
have pity ;)))
You can always replace any formula with an equivalent one and it will be clear to anyone who completed at least 4th grade of secondary school.
No matter how twisted and clever you are, the result will only differ by plus/minus, no more.
shift=12;
for(i=indBars; i>=0; i--)
{
s1[i]=MathArctan(iClose(Symbol(),Period(),i));
s0[i]=MathArctan(iClose(Symbol(),Period(),i+shift));
}
So, this topic is, of course, good for philosophising, creating market paradigms, and simply for flubbing...
But to describe the mathematical apparatus of this or that strategy, alas, is not for everyone.
Sanya, I've always derived my own formulas in physics
including Schrodinger's
at first they didn't believe me, like I copied them
and then.....
Sanya, I'm a formulae.
Market formulas?
Market formula?
Maybe you could also tell me the entry/exit points on the hysteresis loop?
No, it's a charge.
but it makes sense.
At least it's warmer.
Can you also tell me the entry-exit points on the hysteresis loop?
And what doesthe price arctangent give?Or the s1-s0 difference?
until you learn how the market works the hysteresis loop will be nothing
analyze this
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/345357/page83#comment_18462538