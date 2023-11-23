Looking for patterns - page 141
I have enough experience to say that not one person has proved the reality of predictions, including you.
I cannot reliably say what the price will be in the future. I am only allowed to speculate and make predictions on that.
What is credibility?
Vladimir, if you figure out why it turned out that way, then maybe you can.
Start at the beginning of the story.
You paint all the bars with the indicator,
The indicator has two buttons - up/down.
and slowly, one bar at a time, open the entire history.
;)
credibility is more likely to be a proven possibility
Can't you answer a simple question?
I'm out...
By the way, if there are no difficulties in the trend, then there are in the flat,
and exactly the opposite is true.
and a stationary series for 6 years is this a trend or a flat?
;)
My hunch is that there can only be two types of trading systems.
1) trading fluctuations in the direction of the average.
2) trading trend reversals
in both cases it all comes down to finding the right indicator. an indicator that will correctly show the middle of the trading channel.
Of course, you can draw everything by eye, by hand.
But you can't do this kind of testing in a year, and you won't find the ideal parameters.
credibility is more likely to be a proven possibility
I disagree. I think it is the probability of the result falling within a named interval.
I'm definitely not an artilleryman))
Neither am I.
You wanted to write that everyone is a moron, but you are a dartan)))