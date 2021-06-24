Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes. At first, OOP generates a branching hierarchical structure. As it gets more complex, it grows. Objects are placed on its branches. Gradually, the opposite process starts on top of it - the branches begin to merge. This is how objects of multiple inheritance are formed. And then the number of parallel relations between classes grows so much, that the whole system gets absolutely tangled and no longer brings any benefit.
Your laziness in comprehending new things generates this toxic mental gumption.
You are a master of indulgence.
Your laziness in comprehending new things generates this toxic mental gumption.
You're a master of indulgence.
Whatever you say...
Peter, you still haven't answered my question. Were you by any chance a moderator on some forum on psychoanalysis?
You have me confused with someone else, Dimitri. I break any rules within the law - what kind of moderator am I?)
Father taught his son: "Son, this is a spoon, you eat from it. But my son, so as not to be restricted by stupid rules, ate the spoon and munched the porridge straight from the table.
Father said: "Mittens on hands, boots on feet. But his son did the opposite, defeating the rules to be free.
And in general - "this is a table, you sit on it, this is a chair, you eat it"...
Peter, weren't you by any chance a patient of that very forum fighting for your freedom?
Artem, we're all a bit horses...
I think that a psychiatrist (especially a psychoanalyst) will find on this forum a complete bouquet of his profile, and generally will come to the conclusion that here is a branch of a peculiar hospital where the most violent pretend to be orderlies :-)
Artem, we're all a bit horses...
I think that a psychiatrist (especially a psychoanalyst) will find on this forum a complete bouquet of his profile, and generally will come to the conclusion that here is a branch of a peculiar hospital where the most violent pretend to be orderlies :-)
Yeah, I've already got a couple watching me :)
How do you explain to a technician what an "event model" is? Or that any entity with properties can be an object? How do you explain what an abstract class and multiple inheritance are?
Peter, what properties, useful for any control, does an array have?
You, as rightly pointed out by other forum participants, have long ago turned programming into a philosophy, for this reason no one understands you.
Of course, a mobile phone may be built with the help of lamps, even if it is as big as a block of 9-storied buildings, it doesn't matter... the main thing is "the purpose"!
That's why Peter invented the "markup language": his technology makes it impossible to address any control element as a concrete object with concrete properties.
But Peter found a "way out", he developed "descriptive abstraction" through defines to hide all the archaic and unneededness of the clutter he created.
Further development of his "engine" will lead to him extending the main program array, which he calls "kernel", to add new properties to "objects" .....
Independently no programmer based on this "kernel" can make his own controls or create his own style of layout of the entire interface.
But that's all for the sake of argument... waitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwait for.... We have been waiting for 2 years and will still wait... March 3rd seems to be a long time away...
Peter, what properties useful for any control does an array have?
You, as other forum participants have rightly noted, have long ago turned programming into a philosophy, and for this reason nobody understands you.
Of course, a mobile phone may be built with the help of lamps, even if it is as big as a block of 9-storied buildings, it doesn't matter... the main thing is "the purpose"!
That's why Peter invented the "markup language": his technology makes it impossible to address any control element as a concrete object with concrete properties.
But Peter found a "way out", he developed "descriptive abstraction" through defines to hide all the archaic and unneededness of the clutter he created.
Further development of his "engine" will lead to him extending the main program array, which he calls "kernel", to add new properties to "objects" .....
Independently no programmer based on this "kernel" can make his own controls or create his own style of layout of the entire interface.
But that's all for the sake of argument... waitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwait for.... We have been waiting for 2 years and will still wait... March 3 won't be long now...
Alexey, don't make the main mistake of my opponents. They all think my technology is rubbish and every time they see its results they experience cognitive dissonance. Why walk on the same rake?
Peter, you have to show that your technology can either increase revenues or increase efficiency.
Well, as I understand it, your technology doesn't increase revenues.
So, you have to present some product, on which you can show - "Look, how easy it is to trade with it! What you have to do without it, and this, and this, and a lot of other bodily movements - now you can do with an easy hand".
And there will be sympathizers and even like-minded people.
Dramatise the idea !
So far you're offering some library you don't even use yourself... Why are you surprised by the reaction?