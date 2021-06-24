Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i.e. are you already rewriting the code into classes?
The connection has been working for a long time. And it's as simple as you've shown. That's it.
Classes have nothing to do with it. It's not a library, it's three files:
1. the boot kernels for the engine.
2. The engine itself in one file, which is connected to the user's EA.
3. an api file in which the user prescribes reactions to control events.
The connection has been working for a long time. And it's as simple as you've shown. It's all there.
Well, thank God. That's what I've been telling you since the first day we talked.
1. bootable kernels for the engine.
2. the engine itself in one file, which is connected to the user's EA.
3. an api file in which the user prescribes reactions to control events.
Crap, it's twenty-five again.
Shit, it's twenty-five again.
What?)) Three fucking files to connect)))
What?)) Three fucking files to connect)))
Explain what's wrong.)
Explain what's wrong.)
Peter, well, why come up with something like classes instead of just using classes. That's a shot in the foot.
And it's a red rag for any programmer.
Peter, well, why come up with something like classes instead of just using classes. That's a shot in the foot.
And it's a red rag for any programmer.
What classes? What for? You don't get it. There are no classes.
1. We save the project by selecting the option in the menu:
2. Two files are printed:
3. Transfer them to the inline folder.
4. Connect to our EA:
5. Write the rest of the connections:
Explain what's wrong:))
I still don't understand. For an indicator or EA to work with your gui, does it require something else to work in parallel (kernel, engine, etc.)?