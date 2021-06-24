Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 17
see how the state-less gui works (google it) .
if (Button("hello world!")) {
printf("fck u self");
}
it draws and reacts to the button at the same time
Some time ago, when I saw what Peter was doing, I came to the conclusion that he was a little nervous; I remember even writing on his blog an appeal to wake up, quit programming and return to trading on CME.
But having watched this thread today and got the results of GUI creation visualization, I understood that everything has its place under the sun, and nothing is new under the moon - Peter's activity just needs to be understood. I.e. not everyone can go the way of the warrior/samurai/gladiator of trading and actively fight in the financial arenas - the modern battlegrounds for resources. Someone has to be a craftsman, making weapons, armour, shields for warriors; someone has to be a poet, composing military marches. It's always been that way, it's still that way now.
"Create a great GUI for mql applications without the hard work"- that's cool, Peter is a great fit into the subject of creating graphical shell toolkits. That said, professionalism is an acquired quality; we are all born with zero and gain experience, so here too - there will be an investment of effort and time, it will all yield mastery.
So Peter, keep working, I support you!
Everything seems to be quite logical in your constructor, but I haven't seen one thing yet - how to output the periodically changing information from your class to the panel (e.g. output the data about current values of trailing stops on the set of positions, which are recalculated every hour).
One of the most important features of VisualStudio's Xaml-editor, which you're comparing your constructor with, is the possibility to set binding of graphical elements values to program class fields, and in KIB you also need to implement something like that.
It is necessary to display a nice graph. Can you help :) ? Graphs can be different structures.
So Peter, keep working, I support you!
Honestly, I don't understand what we're talking about. It would be nice to have a clear example.
This example is not how I want it to look, it shows the structure and some features. The nodes have some information as well, which should also be shown. Bottom-up direction.
There is no way without additional code, it allows to read this kind of structure from a text file and get all information about it.
I would like a nice presentation of this structure.
It needs dynamic creation of graphical elements.
Here's an example of a file with this kind of structure, you can see what the structure is for :)
This file can be read by the code and there is convenient access to all the parameters of the structure. Not all types of nodes are represented here.
I don't insist on help, I know it requires some effort. Some optimal node placement problem is required, it is not good to place by list due to bad readability of the structure.
The structure has no loops. To traverse the graph you can use recursion starting from a vertex, mark nodes where you have already been. Then you choose any unmarked node and define all nodes from it, which form another graph not connected to the main one, etc.
I could have done it all myself, but there are a lot of other tasks now.
Clarify, are these "nodes" dynamic and interactive objects, as well as the links between them? It's not just a scheme, is it? If so, I saw something similar in Andrey Barinov's Strategy Graphics Builder. Is that what you mean?
Is the logic of links between nodes unchangeable and following predefined rules, or is it a frivolous scheme created as you please?
In principle, I don't see anything difficult to create it. It's a couple or three days' work. I don't need any extra code. I'll do it myself, after the main things that are a priority right now.
Some time ago, when I saw what Peter was doing, I came to the conclusion that he was a little nervous; I remember even blogging about him urging him to wake up, quit programming and go back to trading on CME....
"Create a great GUI for mql applications without any hard work" - that's cool, Peter is well into the subject of creating graphical shell tools. At the same time, professionalism is an acquired quality; we are all born with zero and gain experience, as well as here - there will be an investment of effort and time, it will all give a mastery.
It's all right !
The only question is whether you need to use all that beauty.
That's the downside of all the graphic libraries that have been offered on this forum - they have not increased revenue, not the efficiency of its acquisition.
Yes, it is beautiful. Yes, it's easy to use.
But what's the point of it all?
Those who use robots do not need graphical add-ons.
Those who trade manually may be satisfied with a few buttons and report lines.
Cocked-up graphical interface - who may need it?
Apart from increasing the loftiness of Peter, I can't see any other uses for this graphic library. It's a very useful thing, though.