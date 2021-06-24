Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 26
Peter, in one of your posts you referred to one of the forum users: Artem Trishkin
Pay attention to his series of articles on programming trading tools. Pay special attention to the fact that his toolkit contains the interface part. This interface part is based on primitive elements.
I suppose you could show all the power of your toolkit together with Artem. I'm sure Artem would be more than happy to promote your toolkit to other programmers.... But I'm afraid it would be very difficult for Artem to combine your approach to programming with the way he created his trading tools.
My approach goes behind the scenes of the graphic editor, which Artem can easily handle without me. He won't need codes for that.
ZS. I'd be only too happy to use the editor for Market robots, Articles and other stuff...
I'll just finish...
union. But it is used twice.
So one of the data types that make up your union is a fixed array?
Geez, I'm getting used to the fact that arrays can even be fixed lengths...
All arrays in a union are fixed. Dynamic arrays are not supported.
He's not going anywhere! The interaction between the two logics still needs to be built. View does not exist by itself. Some of its elements are always binded to variables and/or objects of the application model itself.
Eh...)) Wait a couple of days and you'll keep arguing with me).
Here are the instructions for editing:
Connection instructions:
Congratulations! It looks cool!
We'll have to upgrade the interface to a modern design.
Maybe rewrite the kernel.
