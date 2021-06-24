Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 28

"We'll test if you rewrite everything to ours"... That's how it sounds.

Alexey, have you tried downloading the editor? Where is there a need to parse my code?

Today, I'll throw in a version and you'll measure the panel creation time. If that time is more than 5 minutes, I'll rewrite everything into classes.
 
Pyotr, you're probably reading what's written to you from right to left...

 

Somehow...

 
You're the one who can't hear it.

MY CODE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE EDITOR.

We'll talk about it in another thread.

YOU DON'T NEED ANY CODE TO WORK WITH THE EDITOR AND CREATE AND CONNECT PANELS.
 
The notion that you need a library to create and connect a GUI and dig into the functionality for a long time. Alexey, not anymore. Tyu, tyu.

No need. The user gets everything on a platter and doesn't have to go into any code.

Can you imagine that, Alexey?
 
Alexey, if you can find one reason to look in the engine file and parse the code while the panel is connected, I will publicly admit to being a fool in this thread.

Wait for today's publication. A bug with element positions has been fixed there.

 
Peter, please provide a link to the post where the need for parsing the contents of the "engine" is pointed out.

I asked only one thing: Peter, please give me an example of code "docking" the tool created by your program to the main code. You answered that you have no time for that.

This subject remains unclear at present and there are no examples.

I've already told you: it doesn't matter what you write the innards in. The main thing is how it all fits together with the main program. But there are no examples yet.

 
I'll also publish a full video tutorial on how to create, connect and work the panel. From A to Z.

So that there are no "how do we figure out your code" questions?
 
See today in the full video tutorial.

But in general, I agree. We haven't got full-fledged examples yet. You're right about that.
 
Well, I already had a semi-example. It's clear that there is a certain file as a fragment of a working function. Where the switch (buttons) is generated and we will be able to insert reaction to button presses.

