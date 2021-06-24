Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. There could be many reasons. What does it say?
2. The project is saved in the Files folder. If it could be saved directly to the Include folder, I would do so. But, file sandbox rule.
In any case, the user can have different project folders and it's up to the user to decide where to drag and drop the files.
What does the Include folder have to do with it?
The inludes themselves can be plugged in from any folder within the entire sandbox.
In the example I wrote you directly how to link to these files.
What does the Include folder have to do with it?
The inludes themselves can be plugged in from any folder within the entire sandbox.
In the example, I've written explicitly how to link to these files.
So, you can include files from the general Files folder (not the one in the inclusive folder, but the one in MQL5)?
So, you can include files in the common Files folder (not the one in the inclusion folder, but the one in MQL5)?
Of course you can.
Another problem: when opening GUI_DRIVE.mqh file and trying to compile it we get a lot of errors.
Of course you can.
And one more problem: we open GUI_DRIVE.mqh file and try to compile it - there are a lot of errors.
It only needs to be plugged in. You have to compile your EA.
Please note that the connection must be complete:
Use double slashes in resource names:
All files should preferably be compiled able, if anything we put stubs in
Absolutely right! Any file must be "self-sufficient" and compile without errors.
All files should preferably be compiled able, if anything put stubs
You can't compile an incomplete inline and not have errors. Everything is tied in there with the EA and other files.
GUI_DRIVE is the engine, it is unchanged. CORES is the core. It is constantly changing. They are interdependent. You cannot put one into the other. So ignore it.
Use double slashes in resource names:
Forget the warnings for now. Check the correct connection sequence. The order of the lines makes a difference.
You can't compile an incomplete inline and not have errors. Everything is tied in there with the EA and other files.
GUI_DRIVE is the engine, it is unchanged. CORES is the core. It is constantly changing. They are interdependent. You cannot put one into the other. So ignore it.
What is this nonsense? If it refers to something, it must be connected to the inluder and it will be complete, if it cannot work without other inluder.
Determine the sequence of these file attachments and everything will become clear to you.
Any file should compile without errors.
If you have an aversion to classes, be kind enough to listen to the most basic advice and comply with the basic requirements.