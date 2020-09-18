On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 30
The time is almost midnight. Trading is about to close. It is very dangerous to open. Then, on Monday, there will be a gap. We'll do the death knell. Let's open. The market situation as of 23:45 Moscow time on 10.01.2019 is as follows:
You can see that you have to sell EURUSD, and buy GBPUSD. Let's do it:
Let's consider this a fourth focus, the development of which we will see on Monday. Have a good weekend everyone.
Is there no way to look into the past?
I'm wondering at the close of the session on 12.12.2019 if we :
Sell EURUSD, and buy GBPUSD
or
Buy EURUSD and sell GBPUSD
Analyse the period, i.e. there is a vector analysis when the pairs overlap?
Just the conclusions of the theory of growth/fall relativity sound pretty convincing...
Also rising and falling by thousands of pips one pair relative to another is the same theory of relativity in essence
---
To put it simply, your chart (we work in increments of points relatively to a certain starting point, in which we memorize the initial price and then subtract it by moving further to the right on the chart and synchronize all three pairs by time):
EURUSD+GBPUSD=EURGBP
you can check it out.
or even funnier:
EURGBP-EURUSD=GBPUSD
or
EURGBP-GBPUSD=EURUSD
will converge to within a pointI don't know about you, but it's nothing but a headache.
Renat, why are you hesitating to add a small d in front of the currency pair identifiers? It seems to be so in the text, but in the output it is a headache.
By the way, people here have already started to move on to the theory of relativity. I want to get back to probabilities: is the probability of price movement statistical or theoretical? If statistical, I would look at the statistics; if theoretical, it would be good to understand the characteristics. If empirical - also good, but need a sample.
In other words: why do you guys think that the direction of price movement is probabilistic?
Yes, the important question is how likely it is that price direction is probabilistic :)
OK. How likely is it that the statement "Price direction is probabilistic" is true?
Don't sin.