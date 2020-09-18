On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 113
I'll explain it to you so that even you understand - ANY Pair TRADING WORKS ONLY FOR Pairs WHICH THE CROSS FRAMEWORK PROVIDES A MOTION IN A HORIZONTAL CHANNEL.
Open the chart of EURGBP - in the channel in January, the deals were in the +, as soon as the breakthrough happened - they were in the loss. This will always be the case. The amount of loss will cover all the previous profit.
This is another reasonable person. I should write you down or something)
True????
Just google....
google is stupid, it will give you exactly what you want it to tell you, google doesn't have an opinion on your questions, google has an opinion on how to impose its opinion on you )))
Yep, "all brains are in pieces, all twists and turns")
I'll leave focus #8 as far as it closes - for Monday.
I take it there are no trade targets? And the Stops?
It's time to set the impetus for the weekend's discussions...
Although I have tried to talk a little, I have given the minimum (the very minimum) of what is necessary for those with brains to start THINKING.
However, perhaps a slightly larger stratum than the smartest have not been able to make ANY independent moves, so I will show that even seemingly BANAL things can turn out very unexpectedly.
Let me remind you:
So, gentlemen. Let's look carefully at this simple arithmetic and draw such a simple (but not very obvious) conclusion: EURGBP can be traded in two ways - directly and by pairing EURUSD and GBPUSD (of course, any other currency can be instead of dollar).
But what would you say if I introduce new "virtual currency pairs" as follows: EDnew = ED + alpha, PDnew = PD + alpha, where alpha is some constant.
They may be traded directly. Because their increments are identical to the ED and PD increments. By definition. For the derivative of a constant is zero.
But this directly means that one can trade them "crosswise":
Once again slowly: this "virtual cross" CANNOT be traded UNLESS (it's not in the terminal), but CAN be traded by decomposing into ED and PD trades.
And now for the best part: the volatility and shape of the EPvirt virtual cross differs from the volatility and shape of the real EP cross.
Or, even more strongly: the volatility and shape of one virtual cross EPvirt1 (given by some alpha1) differs from the volatility and shape of another virtual cross EPvirt2 (given by some alpha2).
Think )
The target was originally $600. Now everything is a little gone and outdated, I think at $ 400 - 500 profit I will close this trick, and open a new one.
I don't think so. Good luck, though.
You can trade anything and not necessarily according to delusional formulas