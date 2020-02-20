Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or ....
I once took a train through Grodno. I bought a glass of sunflower seeds for 150,000. Everyone's a millionaire there.
It is clear that the cockerel is pecking at seeds and shitting wherever it goes.
@Uladzimir Izerski or the topic or the author.
Don't start stupid threads. Or answer for what you have created.
And you can talk to @Vladimir Baskakov in any topic :-)
Reasoning:
How do you become a millionaire? Or a billionaire at will.
Who doesn't want to be one, read in silence).
Words are gold. Don't throw them around in vain.
Concise and clear. Want it or don't want it. Justify it.
Do you want to become a millionaire again?
And Ukrainians were millionaires, not only Belarusians, even I had a million in my pocket at that time for small expenses :)
Somewhere in an African country, I do not remember which one, every citizen there is a trillionaire, although for a trillion you can buy a couple boxes of matches.
The typical image of a Forex trader is a graalenos, who went to the market with a lot of dough and his own car (bought with the profits from Forex)).
And to be rich, you must at least keep what you have.
Give up drinking and go to work at a factory.
The typical image of a Forex trader is a graalenos, who went to the market with a lot of dough and his own car (bought with the profits from Forex)).
And to be rich you must at least keep what you have.
Quit drinking and go to work in a factory.
To be honest.
I saw with my own eyes how a man drove a Zhigulenka to the bank with a mountain of money.
I do not know how long it took the tellers to count them.)
You can make money on cats, you can dig graves (this is cooler than in a factory). It does not suit everyone individually.))
At markets i.e. collective farms, not everyone is retained. They go bankrupt.
Forex is an elite market. Not everyone is destined to reach zero, not even a quarter of those who want to.
Each subsequent quarter falls into a linear or maybe geometric dependence.
@Uladzimir Izerski or the topic or the author.
Don't make dumb topics. Or answer for what you have created.
And you can talk to @Vladimir Baskakov in any topic :-)
Maxim, never touch the scorpion.) He does not touch anyone first.
He will bite you badly.
It will be cleaner on the forum.)
