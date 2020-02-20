Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 25

Uladzimir Izerski:

You can only save money on parking your car.

But if you make private parking, then it's easier to walk to a million).

I have a question. I'm sorry. Three grades of education.

Who's good at maths?

How long will it take me to go from 100 to 1,000,000 with a deposit growth of 5% a day.

Will I make it? Maybe I shouldn't start.

1.05^x=10000 not long

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

And how long would that be in working days, months, years? Four days a week.

I'm not trained in mathematics. What do you want from me. Three grades.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Lazy. Logarithms to logarithms.

Besides, I only have two classes.

You don't open a position on Wednesday, you really trade the trend.

 

Vladimir, that's a good percentage! You'll be a millionaire in no time.

If you reinvest your profits, in 189 working days you will be a millionaire.

 
Only the question of why you need a lot of money was left unanswered. No one answered, they were all being modest.
 
Well, yeah. About 2000% p.a.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Thank you. Then maybe I'll live.)

I'll try to start this week, if family circumstances don't interfere.

5% maybe not much. I'll get there quicker.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
I don't need that much. Just on principle. They demanded to open the signal. I'll make the people happy.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I don't need that much. Just on principle. They demanded to open the signal. I'll make the people happy.

I will be rooting for you with all my heart!


Alexei Tarabanov:
Alexei, those numbers take your breath away, don't they? The bank borrows at 3-5 a year, gives it back at 11-19. The real sector operates at 5-10%. And these numbers for nothing.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

I will be rooting for you with all my heart!


5% a day. A year's worth of capitalization.

