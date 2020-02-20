Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 12
All right, he turns like this.
But if it turns sharply.
You won't know if it's a reversal or if it's just a bigger than usual deviation.
Hi. It's a reversal. Gotta wait for a retest and sell. When you sell and make a profit, don't forget to thank me)))
Stop messing with people's heads, artist. Remember, you're in the 99%
Don't take it out on me. I'm fine, unlike you.
My wave is confined to the channel. Going outside the channel is considered as a reversal.
It does not always turn out to be the right decision. Because the price may return to the former channel, but the probability of such price behaviour is low.
Anyway, we all trade with probability.
And probability is my friend.)
Wait for the retest?
What if it's a false retest?
How do I know if it is a false or real?
That's the question (the picture is the essence).
Three-wave analysis would tell you to go to a smaller TF and watch there as wave A breaks all the previous ABS, fixes (B) and opens (C), where a trade is opened on a breakout of the B ending.
Learn the patterns of price behaviour. It will come in handy for you in the future. I mean it.
There aren't enough pages here for the serious stuff. Especially on proof of workability.
But your picture is not devoid of logic, even though you are not aware of it. Do you understand what you have drawn and why the central line is exactly where it is in your picture? Can you statistically explain the process, why the price "should" go there?)
You have a great friend :)
Yes, I can explain. But I will not say it for everyone.
Yes, and the screen was shown at once)))