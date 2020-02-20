Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 24
I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to get a good deal on this one. I've had enough of them extending the spread by 50 pips or more
https://forexbenchmark.com/brokers/spreads/
i looked at the forbes top 1000 list. there's a lot of hedge fund managers.
and hedge funds are trading.
They have made billions, of course, trading not with their own money, but with clients' money.
and their profits are at 10-20% per annum. the goal is to outperform the Sp500.
and the strategies are simple.
What their annual profit target is - the same monthly profit target we all have here).
they want 10% a day ))))
Read for dummies the manual first. I say spread widens by 50 pips, he says 1-2,4,5
It looks like you are measuring in different points. One in 5 figures, the other in 4 figures (pips). It's a good thing we didn't have time to fight. )
Here are the points, they are the same for everyone.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
My discourse: How to become a millionaire? Or ....
multiplicator, 2020.02.01 14:56
https://forexbenchmark.com/brokers/spreads/
How is it the same? One brokerage house quotes EURUSD with 4 digits, the other with 5. The pips are the last digit. How can they be the same?
What about one? One DC quotes EURUSD with 4 digits, the other with 5. The point is the last digit. How can they be the same?
The serious question is: Why do you need so much money? Where would you spend it? For your own ego? Or do you have better ideas?
Reasoning:
How do you become a millionaire? Or a billionaire at will.
Who doesn't want to be one, read in silence).
Words are gold. Don't throw them around in vain.
Concise and clear. Want it or don't want it. Justify it.
Raise a lakh in the topic of forex.
You have the goods for 240oue.
You only need 67 grand to sell for a lakh roubles.
Do you want to earn money for your tesla? Start saving money on parking.
You can only save money on parking your car.
But if you get private parking, then it's easier to walk to a million.)
I have a question. Excuse me. Three grades of education.
Who's good at maths?
How long will it take me to go from 100 to 1,000,000 with a deposit growth of 5% a day.
Will I make it? Maybe I shouldn't start.