Aleksei Stepanenko:

I'll be rooting for you with all my heart!


Alexei, are those numbers breathtaking? The bank borrows at 3-5 a year, gives back at 11-19. The real sector operates at 5-10%. And these numbers for nothing.

I'll try not to let you down.

Alexei Tarabanov:

5% a day. A year's worth of capitalization.

A day or two is fine. A year is too little.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

If you take into account that it's not a rouble account, but a foreign currency account, and not borrows, then it's quite normal. Of course it is safer to get about the same 5% from a bank. But even here, with a little risk is quite realistic and 15%-30%-... ...to get an annual return. Many people just want everything at once, but often it is greed that leads to plums.

Uladzimir Izerski:

Will it make it to Friday?
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

It's no fun to keep a hundred in a jar.

Everyone wants to make a lemon out of a hundred.

I'm going to rest. I'm going to the factory tomorrow.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

You can only save money on parking your car.

But if you make private parking, then it's easier to walk to a million).

I have a question. I'm sorry. Three grades of education.

Who's good at maths?

How long will it take me to go from 100 to 1,000,000 with a deposit growth of 5% a day.

Will I make it? Maybe I shouldn't start.

Если ежедневно откладывать по 100 рублей, то через год будет 36000. Далее инвестируем 36000 под 25% годовых на 25 лет с ежегодным пополнением 36000. В конце 21 года сумма будет 40.000.000 Бросайте курить! Миллионером может стать любой!
 

If you work 4 days a week with 5% profit per day, it would take 330 days with days off. It takes almost a year of hard work.

I made a panel to help the robot. I will manually add orders to it or take them away if it is misbehaving.

I have not traded yet, but I have a good chance to return the robot to the market.

I have not traded so far. I am testing new TS and buttons on my signal account. I will start the cabbage clipper this week).

EURUSD_5

 
Why 4 days and not 5 or 3?

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Why four days and not five or three?

I like an extra day off. Fishing, mushrooming, running errands.

It's not as strict as in the factory.

 

Well, gentlemen? Everyone enjoyed the minuses in the account!))) I know that they were watching and that somebody enjoyed it. )))

Such humor was intended in advance))))

And now we do not hurry to go to a million. There is free time for trading and socializing.

 
I've been watching the other contestant

And not for the sake of gloating, with regret

