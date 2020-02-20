Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 26
I'll be rooting for you with all my heart!
Alexei, are those numbers breathtaking? The bank borrows at 3-5 a year, gives back at 11-19. The real sector operates at 5-10%. And these numbers for nothing.
I'll try not to let you down.
5% a day. A year's worth of capitalization.
If you take into account that it's not a rouble account, but a foreign currency account, and not borrows, then it's quite normal. Of course it is safer to get about the same 5% from a bank. But even here, with a little risk is quite realistic and 15%-30%-... ...to get an annual return. Many people just want everything at once, but often it is greed that leads to plums.
It's no fun to keep a hundred in a jar.
Everyone wants to make a lemon out of a hundred.
I'm going to rest. I'm going to the factory tomorrow.
You can only save money on parking your car.
But if you make private parking, then it's easier to walk to a million).
I have a question. I'm sorry. Three grades of education.
Who's good at maths?
How long will it take me to go from 100 to 1,000,000 with a deposit growth of 5% a day.
Will I make it? Maybe I shouldn't start.
Calculator
If you work 4 days a week with 5% profit per day, it would take 330 days with days off. It takes almost a year of hard work.
I made a panel to help the robot. I will manually add orders to it or take them away if it is misbehaving.
I have not traded yet, but I have a good chance to return the robot to the market.
I have not traded so far. I am testing new TS and buttons on my signal account. I will start the cabbage clipper this week).
Why 4 days and not 5 or 3?
I like an extra day off. Fishing, mushrooming, running errands.
It's not as strict as in the factory.
Well, gentlemen? Everyone enjoyed the minuses in the account!))) I know that they were watching and that somebody enjoyed it. )))
Such humor was intended in advance))))
And now we do not hurry to go to a million. There is free time for trading and socializing.
I've been watching the other contestant
And not for the sake of gloating, with regret