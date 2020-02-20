Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 6
I promise. I won't.
Alexey, Greetings!
Alexei Tarabanov, 2019.12.16 23:32
If we enter lot 2.87 and quantity 25, then 2.87/25=0.1148, rounding down, then open 25pc at 0.11 lot
I will do it tomorrow.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2019.12.19 18:22
Aleksey, how is the writing going?
Was there a question mark on the tip or what?
Thought an affirmative would be more appropriate. I think that would be correct.
A_K knows how to become a millionaire
I don't like rap.
Lucky punch with a fly swatter))))
A_K))?
That's a young fighter at the level of a young fighter who has finally seen 100hastic))
Step one:
who wants to be miles....
zeros, add your own in moderation. Only in moderation. Take your time.
As our views on the market take shape, we will take the next steps.
With us, Volodya, you first have to become a policeman. :)
We had one incident with a young policeman)
For his birthday he spent half an hour setting off fireworks.
In the morning he was told not to come to work anymore.)
They all have all the underground "Koreyki. They're afraid to even fart fireworks.)
Our job is not to be in mil- pol shoulder straps, but to work as kirkoi coders.
Progs are our shoulder straps.
Whoever is better at it, is higher in rank. More stars).
Here the canal has widened. Became chubby.))
Saved up some money.)))
This is a continuation of the circus. Who saw the previous shots on the next thread will know.
I purposely deleted them there. Here it is calmer. Hundredfold magnification will not stick.
If the previous footage is of interest to anyone, I can add it.
If not, I'll add a new last frame.
Red is getting thicker, but has not yet gone beyond blue.
Well, dear traders, let's take the next step.
Many have realised that the market is promising at first glance, but is actually slippery as an eel).
How to curb it?
Let's take it step by step and discuss it. It's simple and very easy.
The first thing to decide?
What market shall we choose?
For example, let's start with the currency market. This is the most liquid market.
----
Any objections?