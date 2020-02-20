Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 13
Yes, I can. But I won't tell everyone.
Yes, and the screenshot was shown at one time)))
Your model in action. If of course you trade by it, then your balance line should be about the same ;)
The essence of this strategy is to minimize the maximum drawdown relative to the final profit.
It allows:
1. increase the risks (lots) without affecting the probability of winning
2. increase the profit.
disadvantages:
Profits are a long time to wait.
Fat plus: it will never sell out if done correctly (no natural patterns, waves or other tricks).
What is there to guess, go to his profile and see the signal. He has a more chaotic curve.
She's still young this chaotic. Let her grow up.))
Why can't I write to you in person?
Why can't I write to you in private?
I've added you as a friend. try now, if it doesn't work, post here.
That's what the lack of a definition of 'trend' shows...
Most traders confuse the terms "trend" and "price saw"...
"Price saw" is price spikes in one direction or another, and on every chart this "saw" will be different, unique...
"Trend" is the general DIRECTION of the "price saw", and it will be ONE at the current moment in time, and is independent of price jumps... or the chart... The trend is not on the chart, but on the MARKET!
The short-term direction of the price, opposite to the trend, is called the SEND...
If we don't agree on definitions, this whole conversation will go nowhere.
agree
The picture is trending upwards :)
it's a blunder of the eye
;)
it's an optical illusion.
;)
No, exactly;)
We just need to determine whether it's a bounce or a pullback
And lower than on the days is a total mess