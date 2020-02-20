Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
To be a tough guy in the market, you need certain skills.
They are simple
1. Knowing where the price is going to go.
2. Where to cover a position.
3. Where to enter back in?
To be a tough guy in the market, you need certain skills.
They are simple
1. Knowing where the price is going to go.
2. Where to cover a position.
3. Where to enter back?
And how do you know where price will go without being an insider? Owning the "balls of destiny"? :D
Stop bruising and speculating and get busy, or you won't see a million, not even in Belarusian rubles.
I have a conscience.
It's people like you who have a conscience.
I have people asking for protection. They show trust.
Maybe the owner's conscience will wake up. Somewhere in here.
And how do you know where the price will go without being an insider? Owning the "balls of destiny"? :D
No one will ever know for sure. I underline. Never.
There are objective circumstances to assume.
Even an insider after a news release is nothing.
Uladzimir, is it better to plant potatoes lengthwise or crosswise?
This year I did an experiment for the first time: I planted potatoes twice, the first as usual and the second on 3 August. I dug up the harvest on 28 October, and it was no worse than the harvest from the first planting :)
I planted them all 2 times lengthwise)))
This year I did an experiment for the first time: I planted potatoes twice, the first as usual and the second on 3 August. I dug up the harvest on 28 October, and it was just as good as the first planting :)
Planted all 2 times along)))
So it's to the feather cockerel.
Not my theme.))
It's people like you, though.
Reasoning:
How do you become a millionaire? Or a billionaire at will.
Who doesn't want to be one, read in silence).
Words are gold. Don't throw them around in vain.
Concise and clear. Want it or don't want it. Justify it.
So it's to the cock and feather.
Not my theme.))
I don't think you or anyone else on this forum has anything to reproach me for other than harsh remarks.
Think before you rebuke others. If I am not a fool, I am!