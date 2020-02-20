Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Before you can play anything serious, you have to learn the sheet music first. I can see that few people here are interested in such trivialities.
It's easier to play a coin game. Random winnings suit them, and they don't think about losses.
Knowledge about markets opens slowly and accelerates in a spiral.
I agree with you, many people don't even know the difference between "fa" and "g" notes, they just don't understand that they play randomly.)
Yes many think to themselves that the sound can be random, but the fact that they are notes few guess, as for many notes "re" "E" "Fa" - the same +-)
For me personally market knowledge did not improve, on the contrary I felt I was stuck in a swamp with no exit in sight or not at all. I don't recommend it to anyone.
I don't care about financial markets in general, I'm sick of them, that's why I earn. That's the paradox)
Yes, it's not to everyone's taste, to each his own...
See, Sergei?
You don't even have anything clever to say.
So we live like in a hen house.)
Yes, I agree with you, many stupidly note "fa" from the note "G" not distinguished so that they can not even understand that the notes fall out randomly)
Yes, many think of themselves that the sound is random, but that is a note few people guess)
For me personally market knowledge did not speed up, on the contrary I felt that I was sinking into a swamp from which there is no exit. I don't recommend it to anyone.
I don't care about financial markets in general, I'm sick of them, that's why I earn. This is a paradox)
I guess everybody goes through such a psychological state.
Most people quit the big game at this point.
As in a marathon. The strongest stay)).
At the beginning it seemed to me too that the market is not predictable.
I too thought at first that the market was unpredictable.
The "predictability" of the market depends on the "angle of view")
The "predictability" of the market depends on the "angle of view")
The market is predictable if you look straight ahead).
It is easier to assess the market situation programmatically.
The program will tell you what the price is doing now and where it is headed.
For example, it will predict the probability of flat or trend.
For example. A difficult area to analyse the EURUSD M15 on 10.01.
The program easily predicts flots, waves, reversals...
Picture is a gif. Let's see the clip).
The market is predictable if you look straight ahead).
It is easier to assess the market situation programmatically.
The software will tell you what is happening to the price now and where it is heading.
For example, it will predict the probability of flat or trend.
For example. A difficult area to analyse the EURUSD M15 on 10.01.
The program easily predicts flots, waves, reversals...
Picture is a gif. Let's see the clip).
Are you serious? Is this your video?
Are you serious? Is this your video?
What's wrong with it?
Give me your notes. What's wrong with it? I'll improve the program.
What didn't you like about him?
Give me your comments. What's wrong? I'll improve the program.
Isn't it clear that no one can guess where price will go. Consequently, you will not be able to colour the chart in real trading.
If you do it on M15, that's history. The train has already left.
P.S. You have to paint the chart with every tick.
Isn't it clear that no one can guess where the price will go.
You want me to tell you where the price is going to go. Fenten is now at 142,600.
It will go up to 142,750 (at 15 m. it will break through and come back) and from there it will go up to 142,400. Stop 15 p.
Take advantage of it for free)))
Isn't it clear that no one can guess where price will go. Consequently, you cannot colour the chart in real trading.
If it's done on M15, that's history. The train has already left.
P.S. You have to color the chart with every tick.
In live trading the chart is coloured with each tick, smoothly and evenly.
But.
This gif-file has been created based on bar open prices, by running it in the tester as it is.
If we create a gif on all ticks, the file will be huge and I won't be able to place it here.