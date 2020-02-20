Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire? Or .... - page 9

GRIGORІI VASILENKO:

There you go.

Spending less than you earn is a good thing. Inflation will eat up the rest.

We're aiming for a million!!!

All right, then. That's enough for today.

 
I became a millionaire as soon as I left forex.
 
Alexey Oreshkin:
I became a millionaire as soon as I left forex.

are you back with us ?

"λ-logic" :-)

 
Very simple: you open cent accounts at the dubious brokers, who have cent accounts on the same servers together with dollar ones. A total of 8 (the more the better). In each month, you spend once a month on all accounts: 4 of them in buy, the other 4 - in sell, up to 100 and above up to 299%. Then you open small trades the whole month to give an impression of trading. The more chaotic the balance line is, the less doubtful the subscribers will be. And so on, in the next month 2 on buy, 2 on sell, then 1 on buy, 1 on sell, for the fourth month one signal remains.

Then you bring the account to the light, monitor the signal, download the night scalper or nettler, put it on the low-volatility cross and go gather subscribers, they will come by themselves due to their inexperience and greed.

Note: you may replace greed by clickers on news, or by delayed arbitrage, but without withdrawal.

A typical earning scheme is here. The better the steps can be implemented, the better and more entertaining the signal will be.

There are professionals in such schemes, just OCG, brokers are acting. They live, they gain, they merge, and they delete the signal.

If here each trader kept the history of his lost accounts, as one well-known broker in his pamm-system, we could form a board of "honor" for newbies.
 
Ivan Butko:
Cheating is not my thing. There are a lot of ways to make money honestly.

But I agree with you there. You can make more money on signals than you can on trading. And you can move faster towards making millions). We have already seen such precedents.

For example, in Japan one trader has half a million subscribers to his analytics. If you understand the market correctly and trade profitably, subscribers will enter the signal in huge numbers. Here you see a trap. Signals with many subscribers attract large liquidity players. They quickly turn the signal into a poker.)))

[Deleted]  
Ivan Butko:
Are you aware that if the gain is more than 50% per month, the signal is automatically hidden ?
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
Are you sure?


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

He just opened up his dc.

and betrayed us all.

;)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

1. The first step is to identify the trend.

The first step, I'm just sure no one is paying attention or knows how to approach it.

This is the important step.


In the first step, the most important thing is to IDENTIFY the graph of the GENERAL TREND.

At first glance: the bigger the chart, the more accurate the determination of the trend.

But this is not the case. For example, it makes no sense to take a graph with monthly candlesticks or more... Even a graph with weekly candlesticks is in question...

The definition of a general trend should be justified, not from the ceiling...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

In the first step, the most important thing is to IDENTIFY the graph of the GENERAL TREND.

At first glance: the bigger the graph, the more accurate the definition of the trend.

But this is not the case... For example, it makes no sense to take a graph with monthly candlesticks or larger... Even a graph with weekly candlesticks is questionable...

Determination of a general trend should be substantiated, not from the ceiling...

The thing is that the trend is such an amorphous thing).

You can look at it on monthly charts and on minute charts and even on ticks.

Here's an example with H1 and next to H4

On the current hourly chart the classic trend is down, and on the H4 TF it is up. And the hourly trend is just a wave on TF H4.

This phenomenon is observed everywhere. On any TF.

It takes an art to identify the trend correctly).

Z667

