Reasoning: How do you become a millionaire?
There you go.
Spending less than you earn is a good thing. Inflation will eat up the rest.
We're aiming for a million!!!
All right, then. That's enough for today.
I became a millionaire as soon as I left forex.
are you back with us ?
"λ-logic" :-)
Very simple: you open cent accounts at dubious brokers, who have cent accounts on the same servers together with dollar ones. A total of 8 (the more the better). In each month, you spend once a month on all accounts: 4 of them in buy, the other 4 - in sell, up to 100 and above up to 299%. Then you open small trades the whole month to give an impression of trading. The more chaotic the balance line is, the less doubtful the subscribers will be. And so on, in the next month 2 on buy, 2 on sell, then 1 on buy, 1 on sell, for the fourth month one signal remains.
Cheating is not my thing. There are a lot of ways to make money honestly.
But I agree with you there. You can make more money on signals than you can on trading. And you can move faster towards making millions). We have already seen such precedents.
For example, in Japan one trader has half a million subscribers to his analytics. If you understand the market correctly and trade profitably, subscribers will enter the signal in huge numbers. Here you see a trap. Signals with many subscribers attract large liquidity players. They quickly turn the signal into a poker.)))
Are you aware that if the increase is more than 50% per month, the signal is automatically hidden ?
Are you sure?
Are you with us again?
"λ-logic" :-)
He just opened up his dc.
and betrayed us all.
;)
1. The first step is to identify the trend.
The first step, I'm just sure no one is paying attention or knows how to approach it.
This is the important step.
In the first step, the most important thing is to IDENTIFY the graph of the GENERAL TREND.
At first glance: the bigger the chart, the more accurate the determination of the trend.
But this is not the case. For example, it makes no sense to take a graph with monthly candlesticks or more... Even a graph with weekly candlesticks is in question...
The definition of a general trend should be justified, not from the ceiling...
The thing is that the trend is such an amorphous thing).
You can look at it on monthly charts and on minute charts and even on ticks.
Here's an example with H1 and next to H4
On the current hourly chart the classic trend is down, and on the H4 TF it is up. And the hourly trend is just a wave on TF H4.
This phenomenon is observed everywhere. On any TF.
It takes an art to identify the trend correctly).