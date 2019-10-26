Product ranking in the Marketplace
Dear forum users. I want to draw your attention to the poor rating of the products on the Market. The problem is serious as it affects the quality of the ecosystem as a whole. Can you explain it or comment on it in some way?)
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Some comment from the moderators/administrators themselves would be welcome on this issue.
The ranking has been in place for almost a year now... well, it's crooked and doesn't work at all. In a word: low-literate Artificial Intelligence has been implemented.
There is a rotation system when a vendor has several products, the most unpopular one can take the place of the most popular product of the vendor in the ranking, it was explained somehow
Among those on the front page, if you look, not all have the same "successful" products. I'm looking at one guy, he has five products, he's on the front page and all five of them are unpopular.
There is a rotation system when a seller has several products, the most unpopular one can replace the most popular seller's product in the ratings, so it was explained
Where the hell did that come from? Is it like hidden advertising? Well, it's not allowed on the resource. It turns out - the resource itself is violating its own rules. Only there is no one to ban him )))).
Ranking for almost a year as ..., in general, it is crooked and does not work at all. In a word: low-literate Artificial Intelligence has been installed.
There is no sign of artificial intelligence at all.
The question is very topical. But will people want to hear it?
Where the hell did that come from? Is it like hidden advertising? Well, it's not allowed on the resource. It turns out - the resource itself is violating its own rules. But there is no one to ban it )))).
It does not have any smell of intelligence.
And the question raised is very relevant. But will they want to hear it?
The system of product rotation in the market is necessary so that each seller has the same conditions.
Or do you only want to see your products on the front page? Or just the products of one or two sellers?
What about the scam?
A product rotation system in the marketplace is necessary to ensure that each vendor has the same conditions.
Or do you only want to see your products on the front page? Or only products from one or two sellers?
What about the scamming?
When we're looking for an explanation of something, there's always the Wikipedia page on the google search engine.
But when we search for the word "clickbait", for some reason there is no explanation.
I believe that in the marketplace, getting your product cheated is a scam or a scam.
Many already know how to get to the top. And as a result of this a lot of junk, with high prices make their way to the top.
I also know how to get to the top, with good reviews. But I don't do it because I think it's cheating.
All this creates inequality between sellers.
A product rotation system in the marketplace is necessary to ensure that each of the vendors has the same conditions.
Or do you only want to see your products on the front page? Or only products of one or two sellers?
And what about the payoffs?
Mine are not there ))))
And I want to see at the top exactly as specified by Olga - the products rated highly by users, and not rating not understand how it was formed.
Mine is not there ))))
And I want to see at the top exactly what Olga indicated - products that have a high rating from users, rather than a rating not understood how it was formed.
I'm not going to reveal how they make their way to the top, because there are some that got there naturally.
But it is enough to test EAs in the top for MT5 in real ticks mode and on different trading accounts, everything will be clear how they got there.
Mine is not there ))))
And I would like to see at the top of the list exactly what Olga mentioned - products rated highly by users, rather than randomly generated ratings.
There should be rotation. In any case. Otherwise, how would users see a good product, which was never on the first page? Without rotation, the only way to do this is to boost the rating.
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Dear forum users. I would like to draw your attention to the rating bias of products in the marketplace. The problem is serious, as it affects the quality of the ecosystem as a whole. Can you explain it to me or comment on it in some way?)
The essence of the problem: let's take the first page of indicators for MT4 in the tab Popularity as an example. Popularity means a great number of downloads, comments, feedbacks, evaluations and purchases - logical and clear criteria. There are more than 6000 indicators for MT4 on the market, if you look at the first page you will see the following:
Half of the products from the first two lines have no rating at all (alarming). Let's take a closer look:
Example number 1: MTF Parabolic SAR with Alert and eMail
What we see: 0 reviews and ratings, 4 comments in the discussion, and the most important criteria for popularity, which mere mortals can see (not admins) 190 demo downloads in 6 years. In 6 years carl!!!)) How did this end up on the top of the popularity ranking?
Example 2: MWC GMMAX from the second line.
1 discussion, 0 reviews, very poor rating, and 37 demo downloads in 5 years.
In general this situation is all over the place in all sections of the whole market and not only on the front pages. The problem is that inadequate ranking prevents not only good sellers from promoting their products, but also buyers from finding something they like faster. Okay, they've loosened up the filter and are flooding the market with inadequate rankings (which has caused 10 times more crappy products to come out), but having an ineffective ranking system that prevents people from looking for the good stuff is a real problem.
A comment from the moderators/administrators themselves on this issue would be welcome.