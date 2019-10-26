Product ranking in the Marketplace - page 6

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
I think it's always been that way. Sometimes 20 reviews written, 25 grades

It has always been like that.

It's easy to talk.

It's harder to write,

Especially to sing.

[Deleted]  

Hi all, I'm talking about mine, why has my product rating disappeared? No answer, no one, is no one responsible for the work of the site? By the way, the rating in the profile also "deflated", was 13000, became 8000, I do not know why it.... Everything starts small, most likely mql will fall in the near future as the market has not yet succumbed to anyone and there are many disappointments.

P.S. i will create a new thread if the product rating is not returned and no one can help here

Thanks

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

Hi all, I'm talking about mine, why has my product rating disappeared? No answer, no one, is no one responsible for the work of the site? By the way, the rating in the profile also "deflated", was 13000, became 8000, I do not know why it.... Everything starts small, most likely mql will fall in the near future as the market has not yet succumbed to anyone and there is a lot of frustration.

P.S. i will create a new thread if the product rating is not returned and no one can help here

Thank you

My free product has dropped from 1000 downloads to 200

And not just one product, the picture was completely different before

support and resistensives

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

my free product has dropped from 1000 downloads to 200

Something's up. My personal rating used to be over 10000, as far as I remember, but now it's dropped drastically.

 
The data on the number of downloads up to October 18 seems to have disappeared
 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

Both stars and reviews

If you open the product page in the terminal, are the reviews there?

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

my free product has dropped from 1000 downloads to 200

And not just one product, before that the picture was completely different


You are 100% right! I also have free products and the number of downloads was over 1300, now it's a measly 650

[Deleted]  
Andrey Barinov:

If you open the product page in the terminal, are the reviews in place?

Can't answer, the search field in the terminal is missing, I can't find mine by name. But there doesn't seem to be any, either. From other browsers also looked, and in fact the engine in the terminal uses IE so that's not the reason

 
Something is being fixed.
Because the rating has been missing before.
 
Now I've looked at the number of downloads too. Indeed, it has decreased by several times. There are free indicators, the number of downloads was very high, now it is less by 3-4 times. But other products with small number of downloads have not changed.
12345678
New comment