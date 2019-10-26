Product ranking in the Marketplace - page 6
I think it's always been that way. Sometimes 20 reviews written, 25 grades
It's easy to talk.
It's harder to write,
Especially to sing.
Hi all, I'm talking about mine, why has my product rating disappeared? No answer, no one, is no one responsible for the work of the site? By the way, the rating in the profile also "deflated", was 13000, became 8000, I do not know why it.... Everything starts small, most likely mql will fall in the near future as the market has not yet succumbed to anyone and there are many disappointments.
Thanks
My free product has dropped from 1000 downloads to 200
And not just one product, the picture was completely different before
Something's up. My personal rating used to be over 10000, as far as I remember, but now it's dropped drastically.
Both stars and reviews
If you open the product page in the terminal, are the reviews there?
You are 100% right! I also have free products and the number of downloads was over 1300, now it's a measly 650
If you open the product page in the terminal, are the reviews in place?
Can't answer, the search field in the terminal is missing, I can't find mine by name. But there doesn't seem to be any, either. From other browsers also looked, and in fact the engine in the terminal uses IE so that's not the reason