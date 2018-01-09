Suppose the Grail is made, how do you promote sales?
I think that this question worries a lot of people, I would like to get an answer to it.
Suppose I have made an outstanding robot that produces results on the mountain as in the pictures or many times better
Yes, it's great, if the owl is on the first page of the 'Popular' list. But how do I get there if I start from scratch?
Even with the number of jobs, which are exhibited now, not only to test, but even look at descriptions more than 10-20% of the robots is not realistic.
And very soon their number will increase by ten times no less. Then it's really sad...
I don't see any obvious rating of programs for sale. Sorted by popularity does not count - is not absolutely clear how this rating is formed
I am looking now at the page of popular programs in MT4.
First line: rating has Feedbacks : 0, discussions: 8 and zero stars.
Second row: Reviews: 2, discussion:47, 5 stars
Why is the first higher than the second? Why five stars for the second one and why zero stars for the top one?
In this case, it does not matter, both are on the first page, they are lucky. But there is a big difference between the second-third and the twentieth or thirtieth pages.
What is the principle of the rating? Or it's not rating, but simply moving up to the first position of the work with the latest comment?
Then you absolutely need another conclusion in which the owls will be placed strictly by rating. However, again, it is unclear how it is formed, for which the stars are given.
For the number of sales? Then a clear advantage get the most inexpensive - many will buy them for the sake of curiosity, 10-15 quid is not the sum over which tremble, and in fact worthy work for 1000 or more,
The main thing is that you need to have a good idea how to use them in order to get them to work in the real world.
If anyone has any thoughts on this, or if I don't see something that literally lies on the surface, I would be grateful for both opinions and hints.
If it really is a Grail, create a Signal.
In the signal description, state that here I am trading using this EA from Market (link to the EA).
But they are not effective enough.
I judge by my own experience - believe it or not, I do not watch any of them, I practically do not watch them, sometimes I am lazy - I do not believe in efficient work with signals. Maybe the psychology of the buyer is different, I have not studied it, I cannot say for sure.
Lana, I'm not going to put a piece of cake in a bag.
I see HOW you can do promotion worthy works (in this case, not about my robots - I have three ready to publish, not one has yet been published, very important HOW the first work is submitted, I do not want to make a false start).
I would suggest organising an ongoing Robotics Championship.
It's best on a long-term scheme - in the short run, it might be possible for a fufel to jump out on top on luck.
In my opinion, the most effective scheme would be the one used in one of Alpari's contests - an annual tournament with 4 quarterly stages.
But there MUST be strict conditions in order to weed out the jah-cowboys.
1. Control of maximum drawdown, more than 25-30% for example - automatic disqualification.
2. assessment of risk/return ratio
3. assess the effectiveness of using the deposit, taking into account the risk coefficient of this load. Loading the deposit can be very different.
Of course, it would be cool if the Championship winners receive money prizes (if the sponsor is found).
But this is not mandatory. The best prize for the winner (as for any other participant, though) would be a chance to show their work.
And if the winner's branches get pinned in a special Market section according to positions taken by their robots, it will be worth more to them than money. The money will fall on its own afterwards.
And it would be very useful for the forum - its attendance would greatly increase.
What do you think about it?
Thirteen deals, a very telling result.
The crux of the matter is how to promote a decent job as quickly and efficiently as possible.
I have stated my suggestion above.
...
permanent robot championship....
I've commented on this once before and I realise it's fodder for local trolls, but IMHO I'm sure the most effective promotion may be through quality guarantees.
Any variation of guarantees from the vendor, involving an obligation to return the money within a certain period of time if some indicators are not met.
What interest to the organizer?
If the organiser of this site (I don't know the financial relationship with Metakvot) gets what he needs, a very tangible increase in writers and readers. It does not need to pay 30 cents per post, as others do. And if it is this resource has the same 20% of sales through the Market, and then nothing to talk about - the onus and the faster the (same) financially more profitable.
I know what I am saying - I am a businessman first of all, then a trader and a programmer. Google SpaceGate (Yandex gives worse results) and you will find out what was Vasily Temchenko doing in his former life. It is a pity the theme was closed for quite objective reasons. Looking for a new one. In the meantime entertaining myself trading and programming ;-)
I have once commented on this subject, and I understand that it is fodder for local trolls, but IMHO I'm sure the most effective promotion may be through quality assurances.
Any variation of guarantees from the seller, associated with the obligation to return the money within a certain period of time if you do not comply with any indicators.
Warranties from the seller must of course be in place. But only guarantees that the description corresponds to the actual performance of the machine. There can be no other guarantees, unless the robot is a complete machine. In all other cases the following statement is true: in hands of a fool, the most perfect machine may easily become a tool for killing the deposit.
What I propose is exactly what allows you to see robots in real work and get a real idea about them over a long period of time. In the tester it is all nice, but on the demo, if you trade for more than three months, various surprises occur. But not all the authors have money to open an account with a decent deposit.
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I think that this question worries a lot of people, I would like to get an answer to it.
My robot has made a brilliant robot, that produces results as on the pictures or much better.
Looked carefully system Market.
Yes, it's cool if the owl is in the "Popular" category, and even on the first page. But how do I get there if I start from scratch?
Even with the number of jobs, which are now exposed, not only to test, but even look at descriptions more than 10-20% of the robots is not realistic.
And very soon their number will increase by ten times no less. Then it's really sad...
I don't see any obvious rating of programs for sale. Sorted by popularity does not count - is not absolutely clear how this rating is formed
I am looking now at the page of popular programs in MT4.
First line: rating has Feedback: 0, discussion: 8 and zero stars.
Second row: Reviews: 2, discussion:47, 5 stars
Why is the first higher than the second? Why five stars for the second one and why zero stars for the top one?
In this case, it does not matter, both are on the first page, they are lucky. But there is a big difference between the second-third and the twentieth or thirtieth pages.
What is the principle of the rating? Or it's not rating, but simply moving up to the first position of the work with the latest comment?
Then you absolutely need another conclusion in which the owls will be placed strictly by rating. However, again, it is unclear how it is formed, for which the stars are given.
For the number of sales? Then a clear advantage get the most inexpensive - many will buy them for the sake of curiosity, 10-15 quid is not the sum over which tremble, and in fact worthy work for 1000 or more,
capable of paying off a month or two and bring in the future a real and considerable income to the buyer, can lie a year or two without a single sale, because it costs MONEY.
If anyone has any thoughts on this, or if I don't see something that literally lies on the surface, I would be grateful for both opinions and hints.