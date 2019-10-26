Product ranking in the Marketplace - page 8

New comment
 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

It's frustrating when the market is barely alive, no one is downloading or purchasing anything, not even personal messages, there have always been questions and so on. And they used to pay more for the rating...

This is a trend of declining demand in Russia

trend


trend

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

Hi all, I'm talking about mine, why has my product rating disappeared? No answer, no one, is no one responsible for the work of the site? By the way, the rating in the profile also "deflated", was 13000, became 8000, I do not know why it.... Everything starts small, most likely mql will fall in the near future as the market has not yet succumbed to anyone and there are many disappointments.

P.S. i will create a new thread if the product rating is not returned and no one can help here

Thanks

I too have five reviews missing on one with ratings ( all five star reviews) and three or four on the other.

And no one to ask - why?

[Deleted]  
Vasiliy Kolesov:

I have also lost five reviews with ratings on one (all five-star reviews) and three or four on another.

And there's no one to ask - why?

Because it's not clear how to contact those who "run" the site. I'm telling you, in the past you could have contacted a moderator from a draft product to make something clear

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

Because it's not clear how to contact those who "run" the site. I tell you, in the past you could have contacted a moderator from a draft product to make at least something clear

https://www.mql5.com/ru/contact

Свяжитесь с нами
Свяжитесь с нами
  • www.mql5.com
Напишите сообщение в службу технической поддержки или администратору сайта. На этой странице вы можете вести переписку и видеть историю своих обращений, даже если вы не имеете регистрации на сайте. Все сообщения являются приватными и будут доступны только вам.
[Deleted]  
Guys! Good news, the product rating is back, for me. The number of downloads and my personal rating remain reduced
 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:
Guys! Good news, the product rating is back, mine is. The number of downloads and my personal rating still remain down

Continue surveillance. Report every hour.

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Continue surveillance. Report every hour.

Come on. When they added epayments it was reported. So I also let everyone know if they have the same problems, something has been resolved. I'm not interested from here on out.

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Continue surveillance. Report every hour.

I haven't got anything back. But it's been gone for a long time, so it's probably gone for good))).

All right, five more reviews - five less, the main thing is a good product, developing and people appreciate it. I would not leave a new one))).

12345678
New comment