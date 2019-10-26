Product ranking in the Marketplace - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's frustrating when the market is barely alive, no one is downloading or purchasing anything, not even personal messages, there have always been questions and so on. And they used to pay more for the rating...
This is a trend of declining demand in Russia
Hi all, I'm talking about mine, why has my product rating disappeared? No answer, no one, is no one responsible for the work of the site? By the way, the rating in the profile also "deflated", was 13000, became 8000, I do not know why it.... Everything starts small, most likely mql will fall in the near future as the market has not yet succumbed to anyone and there are many disappointments.
P.S. i will create a new thread if the product rating is not returned and no one can help here
Thanks
I too have five reviews missing on one with ratings ( all five star reviews) and three or four on the other.
And no one to ask - why?
I have also lost five reviews with ratings on one (all five-star reviews) and three or four on another.
And there's no one to ask - why?
Because it's not clear how to contact those who "run" the site. I'm telling you, in the past you could have contacted a moderator from a draft product to make something clear
Because it's not clear how to contact those who "run" the site. I tell you, in the past you could have contacted a moderator from a draft product to make at least something clear
https://www.mql5.com/ru/contact
Guys! Good news, the product rating is back, mine is. The number of downloads and my personal rating still remain down
Continue surveillance. Report every hour.
Continue surveillance. Report every hour.
Come on. When they added epayments it was reported. So I also let everyone know if they have the same problems, something has been resolved. I'm not interested from here on out.
Continue surveillance. Report every hour.
I haven't got anything back. But it's been gone for a long time, so it's probably gone for good))).
All right, five more reviews - five less, the main thing is a good product, developing and people appreciate it. I would not leave a new one))).