Product ranking in the Marketplace - page 7

Strange, really, why the rankings of the top products haven't gone down...
 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:
Strange, really, why the rankings of the top products have not decreased...
Judging by the 'places' they have decreased.
Yesterday I looked at the number of downloads was >50, one of the new

 
By the way, only yesterday my personal rating was over 13350 and today it is 5000 for some reason. What is this and how do I understand it?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

my free product has dropped from 1000 downloads to 200

Yeah, same picture. ~25000 rating like a cow with its tongue

 
Now everyone will write how much was and how much is.
Clearly something is being fixed to wait for.

Or do these numbers have some effect on the weekend?
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Clearly something is being fixed and we have to wait.

When stats disappear all of a sudden, any stats that shouldn't, it's very stressful.

Then maybe the money is gone all of a sudden, or even the nameplate or the profile.

I'm not particularly interested in the rating figure itself.
 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

I agree.
But there have been disappearances like that before.
Not so dramatic though.
But the rating used to drop by several tens of thousands, then it was restored.
Most likely because it is considered a base, which, for example, is not available at the moment.

After all, you can see that any product is loaded from another base.
Sometimes a page is loaded and the discussion isn't there yet.
Andrei Trukhanovich:

It is annoying when the market is barely alive, no one downloads or buys anything, and even personal messages, there have always been questions and so on. And they used to pay for the rating...

Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

It's frustrating when the market is barely alive, no one is downloading or purchasing anything, not even personal messages, there have always been questions and so on. And they used to pay for the rating.


Market is fine.

But personal messages, yes, they are annoying. People are comfortable communicating in private messages and ask the same questions. And okay if it is Russian or English.
And when it is Brazilian or German, it is very inconvenient to communicate from the phone.
