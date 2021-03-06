Points VS Pips - page 120
Meter size - 100cm, 1000mm.
Size of tixais - ?????
There's a certain unit divided either by 32, or by 8 and 32 (by 256), or by 4 and 32 (by 128). So that's how it's decided there.
Why are you telling me that? Have you read what I'm saying?
It has a corresponding identifier SYMBOL_POINT of the SymbolInfoDouble() function.
According to the descriptions - the calculated value that can be obtained using the mathematical calculations in MQL. Any trader can calculate his own pip value in MQL, and use it in accordance with his notions of correctness of the value, which in his opinion should be displayed by pip.
The corresponding identifiers and functions in MQL have never had, do not have, and should not have.
It has a corresponding identifier SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE of the SymbolInfoDouble() function.
What other basic things should I tell you?
How shall I put it here... Forex came into existence before MT. You're trying to argue with the industry again. A pip is simply a unit of measure, an industry standard of length if you will. Ten dollars out of a hundred thousand. Whether it's an official standard or de facto, it doesn't matter anymore, everyone uses it. The major currencies (except the Japanese yen) are traditionally priced to four decimal places, and a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point: for dollar currencies this is to 1/100th of a cent.
In fact, the documentation should include a clarification on this point - that _Point is not necessarily equal to a pip. And, by the way, it should also be clarified what is used in Five in the built-in trailing - min. price movement (tick, _Point) or pips.
And the presence of a Point on the screenshot, equal to the minimum sign of tixais, is not confusing?
Most traders will not guess where the number 0.00390625 is coming from and will use the Point equal to 0.00000001 to calculate levels.
That's what I'm saying. Point() is an old function that determined one pip on a four-digit Forex quote a long time ago.That's why I said that the point should be calculated differently
The digit capacity of quotes has long changed and other markets have been added. The function is still called Point for four digits )).
But it has changed the digit capacity, according to the new digit capacity and returns the value of this digit capacity ))
In general, the function name was not renamed in something else.
TickSize * 32 / Point()
32 is clear from the asset specification, we looked how many ticks in the point and applied them in our code.
And by Point() we understand that this is the bit depth of the quote and nothing else.
It seems that almost everywhere in MT it says 'pips' it actually means _Point. Probably the translator has become clever. No explanation about pips or pipettes is needed, just replace pips -> points and everything will be within point definitions in MT
It seems that almost everywhere in MT it says 'pips' it actually means _Point. The translator must have been clever. No explanation about pips or pipettes is needed, just replace pips -> points and everything will be within point definitions in MT.
Better add, it's not hard - just 1 sentence.
Pipettes haven't caught on. There are ticks, so pipettes are worse ))))
Yes the point is that even 1 point per 4 digits will be a spread. You cannot make pips in 4 signs in the same amount of time (especially on m1) as you can do on 5 signs.
Oh man 1.0001 or 1.00001
The moderator was right. More accurate, more informative and without jumps.
Before you post your fantasy you would make a screenshot of your pipsize trades ... or something ... it would be more fun.
Conventionally, there's a 0.7 pip spread on a five digit, 1 pip on a four digit. Where's the EXTREMELY fun scalp field here?
Spell it out with real life examples.
IF NOT, KEEP YOUR FANTASIES TO YOURSELF - THEY ARE OF NO INTEREST TO ANYONE HERE.
Once again, the size of the tixies is determined by the exchange.
What does it determine it in? In what units? In pips, pips, pips, pips, pips, pips or whatever?
This is a specific question. I want to hear a specific answer.
In fractions of a point )
In fractions of a point )
No not a share of the clause.
Like yes a tick is a fraction of a point, but the question was about the size of that fraction, what that size is made up of.
I understood the question.
What does it define it in? In what units? In pips, pips, pips, jumbles, jumbles or what else?
A more specific question. I want to hear the specific answer.
Look, in our case it is a commodity exchange where real commodities are traded with delivery of that commodity.
Drag metals, Grains, Currencies, Energy, Meat, Government bonds, Cocoa, Orange juice, Sugar, Cotton, etc. etc.
Each commodity, by contract, has a certain measure per contract.
To make it clear, it is like in Forex, for 1 lot traded 100 000 ofthe base currency, the real currency that is exchanged by banks.
In the same way, in one contract there is a certain amount of goods.
From this amount of goods the exchange calculates the minimum size.
If it is a currency market, then in currency, if it is precious metals, then in ounces, if it is a grain market, then in bushels, if it is energy, then in barrels, etc.
The exchange calculates these data according to its own formulas and deducts this minimal tick amount.
All this is in the contract specification on the exchange website, for each commodity.
In general, it is some part of the commodity.