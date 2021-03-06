Points VS Pips - page 67
A clause is just an indivisible unit. If, on the other hand, you want to split the value of a clause, a different unit is introduced.
One person (item). The indivisible unit is a person (point).
Two parts of a person (2 * 1/2 of a non-item) are no more a person (not an item), but remains (think of a name for this value - maybe a stiff?).
So, the remains may be a part of a man (think of a name for this quantity), but a man (point) cannot be half of a man (point).
I hope that is clear?
Call the human remains a different unit (pips), that would make more sense ))
ZS
Okay, I see that after n-number of pages the epiphany has not come here.
When you count the number of pips in a ZT contract, and how much one pip is worth, maybe something will come to all of you.
Point - minimum value of the quote. Tick - event. Why compare the wet with the hard?
Not really, there are two types of ticks. Tick as event and tick size - it is in the symbol properties.
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
It usually equals Point, some symbols have more, but not less.
In the terminal, look at the properties of the symbol. And the fact that you can't explain how real quotes and any 1/8 and 1/32 of a point relate to each other is understandable. That's the way everyone argues these days.
input int InpTakeProfit =50; // Take Profit (in pips) = 500 pips in your terminal will close your position
Not really, there are two types of ticks. Tick as event and tick size - it's in the symbol properties.
Well, if the person wants to make an argument, he gives the right data. He gave a tick (pips). So that's what he thinks. And justa tick is an event unequivocally. And my reply to his statement about the equality of a tick and a certain pip, about which (pips), by the way, gentlemen cannot agree in their club. If he/she wanted to operate withthe value of a tick(SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) or with the minimal change of price(SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE) - that would be how he/she would express it, right?
input int InpTakeProfit =50; // Take Profit (in pips) = 500 pips in your terminal will close your position
What's the big deal... Calculate the number of pips between the two horizontal lines - you see prices on the left. And the number that the terminal counts - you can see it in the caption.
The fact that some strange programmer has multiplied the input parameters is his business. He can, if he wants, multiply them by 14736590 - will it be an argument for you? Then ouch...
I don't care who is multiplying. I am guided by the expert and the terminal.
In the terminal in the points calculation - the expert has his own calculation.
input int InpTakeProfit =50; // Take Profit (in pips) I am not writing 500 here. and will wait for 500 pips. I will wait for 500 pips and wonder why my position did not close.
Well, if the man wants to be reasoned with, he gives the right data. He gives a tick (pips). So he considers it so. And just a tick is an event unequivocally. And my reply to his statement about the equality of a tick and a certain pip, about which (pips), by the way, gentlemen cannot agree in their club. If he/she wanted to operate with the value of a tick(SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) or with the minimal change of price(SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE) - that would be how he/she would express it, right?
Yes, a tick is the minimal change of price TICK_SIZE, a tick as an event in this case is not appropriate.
Then N - multiply TICK_SIZE by TICK_VALUE and obtain the value of one pip, if it is more clear to you in mql.
Once again, a pip is slang from another area, TICK_SIZE == a pip))
By the way, why is scalping called pipsing? ))