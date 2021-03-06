Points VS Pips - page 57
How's that?
And what is profit expressed in?
ok - open it - show it
Corrected: "to measure profit and to express profit". It is expressed in money. And trading efficiency is measured as a percentage of profit per unit time.
er... what do impressions have to do with it?
It's about what impressed and now seems to be the benchmark.
do you see fractional Points? how do you explain this to yourself?
No. The point is the accuracy of the quotation.
that's the way they're kidding - don't get a kick out of it
trying to smoke - 2019.09.21 13:00
and no way! don't understand - is it possible to put a point or pips in your pocket? you have to count in currency .
Learn the alphabet .
do you see fractional Points? how do you explain this to yourself?
That's just the way they decided - to feed the data in that format. Maybe effective marketing, the first question that comes up is the value of the spread, and here bang - the spread is one and a half pips. If they had written that the spread was 15, it would have scared everyone. Or maybe they are so good and decided to keep the usual reality for their clients.
The Expert Advisor can also calculate in currencies.
And what does it calculate in pips or points?
This allows the Expert Advisor to work independent of the lot.
a lot is also a multiplication. and the calculation? in pips or pips
Calculation of what?
Calculation of what?
How to read such an entry:
Paragraph 456.6
I.e. read: 456 points and 6 .....
Right? Oily.