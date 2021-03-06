Points VS Pips - page 111
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tell me where I have the item?
In the settings.
-
No. For example, we open two orders on 4 and 5 characters. On four characters, the spread is usually 2. That is, you sit and wait for a price greater than 2 pips (for the spread) and on the fifth character, the spread is 1.2 (for example) in the end there is a total spread of 1.3 for 4 characters, but there is still 7 hundredths (for 5 characters), and you can earn.
I have 1 point spread, even less than the 5-digit spread, there's ~1.9 on average.
In the settings.
I haven't changed anything there, everything was set up a long time ago
OK, it's an Audi, but I'm off the market for it.
Now a question:
There are 4 digits here and that's fine. You'll have 5 marks, that's normal too. Let's open a position at the same time, you're going to pinch your 50 pips and I'm going to hold back a little and earn only 10 pips? But in the end I made half as much as you.
But what you said is called "tampering". And it's really like that:
You got four signs. You open at 1.0000 and close at 1.0010. So you took your 10 points.
I have 5 signs. I open at 1.00000 and close at 1.00100. So I've taken my 100 points.
The time from opening to closing was the same for you and me, and our profits are the same. And our opening/closing prices are the same, too. But my gradation is ten times more accurate. While the price has moved by 1 pip from 1.0000 to 1.0001, my price has moved 10 points at once from 1.00000 to 1.00010, or during the time period, while it was just standing there, I had ticks: 1.00000 --> 1.00001 --> 1.00004 --> 1.00002 --> 1.00008 --> 1.00009 --> 1.00003 --> 1.00010. Your market missed 6 price changes because it is quoted in four digits. But from 1.00000 to 1.00010 took as much time as you did from 1.0000 to 1.0001
But what you said is called "rigging". And it's really like this:
You have four digits. You open at 1.0000 and close at 1.0010. So you got your 10 points.
I have 5 signs. I open at 1.00000 and close at 1.00100. So I've taken my 100 points.
The time from opening to closing was the same for you and me, and our profits were the same. And the opening/closing prices are the same, too. But my gradation is ten times more accurate. While the price has moved by 1 pip from 1.0000 to 1.0001, my price has moved 10 points at once from 1.00000 to 1.00010, or during the time period, while it was just standing there, I had ticks: 1.00000 --> 1.00001 --> 1.00004 --> 1.00002 --> 1.00008 --> 1.00009 --> 1.00003 --> 1.00010. Your market missed 6 price changes because it is quoted in four digits. But from 1.00000 to 1.00010 took as much time as you did from 1.0000 to 1.0001
Well, that's one way to put it.
Five digits what good is it that there are hundredths...
Hundreds?