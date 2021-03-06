Points VS Pips - page 108
I'm not the one translating in the dictionary.
For you, a dictionary is three pages at the end of a 4th grade English textbook?
That's not how I translate it in the dictionary.
The translator did a great job with Komsomol, too, translating it as "Komsomol".
Yeah, VLKSM.
You can't even use Google translator...
OK, the minimum division of a ruble is a penny, right?
Why do we have to write one kopeck with all zeros? In this case 1.0022 is also possible? When will you finally saw the kopeck into pips, followed by a trip to the shop with them?
Let's write one ruble and one kopeck as follows: 1,01,0000 )))))))).
P.S. And to the left of which comma will be the point?
The dispute is strange, I have only 10.5 pages, maybe someone has already written about what I say, but still.
I think the confusion is that the fifth and third digit after the comma in quotes is virtual, and to understand whether it is virtual or not, you need to go to the source - the stock exchange (for example Moex) or a real bank Forex, which is quoted currency quotes and is based on data quotation of real instruments to make a reservation of real pips (points) or other, which are called pips (for some unknown reason).
Once again, I draw your attention that an additional digit, for example the fifth digit, is an invention of brokerage companies and industry in general, to prevent traders from getting bored and make them take excessive risks and put pressure on their emotional background.
Perhaps, it is these generators of marketing "points" that can be calculated algorithmically and mowed down by different brokerage companies, if spreads and slippage allow.