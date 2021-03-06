Points VS Pips - page 110
my understanding is .
who has 4 digits in the terminal 1 point = prices (1rub)
who has 5 digits in the terminal 1 point = price (10 kopecks)
only you wait until the 5 digits, reaches 10 pips = then the profit in rubles
Do not use Point(), _Point, SYMBOL_POINT as it is called.
This function is for mathematical calculation, which shows the digits not in total value !
If you want to get the minimum price step, always use TickSize.
Why are you telling me that? Have you read what I'm saying?
Has a corresponding SYMBOL_POINT identifier in SymbolInfoDouble().
According to the descriptions - the calculated value that can be obtained using the mathematical calculations in MQL. Any trader can calculate his own pip value in MQL, and use it in accordance with his notions of correctness of the value, which in his opinion should be displayed by pip.
The corresponding identifiers and functions in MQL have never had, do not have, and should not have.
It has a corresponding identifier SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE of the SymbolInfoDouble() function.
What other basic things should I tell you?
Tell me where my point is?
It's yen if anything, it's been hovering in the trade for about 3 hours
How am I supposed to know in what zupics they're quoting there. What does it say on the specs?
I've realized that trading with 5 digits is much more efficient and convenient.
I remember before there were no 5 signs, only 4. While the price is standing on 4 signs, 5 signs allows you to slip just fine.
In mt5, in 5 signs it's just a masterpiece, you can see every breath of price..... it's true that there are problems with the performance of advisers.... but that's for now.
Vyacheslav Dobrynin Don't rub salt in my wound
How am I supposed to know in what zupics they quote there? What does it say on the specs?
OK, it's an Audi, but I'm off the market for it.
Now a question:
There's 4 digits here and that's fine. You'll have 5 digits, that's normal too. Let's open a position at the same time. You'll pips your 50 pips and I'll hold a bit and earn only 10 pips. But in the end I got half as much as you.
from 0.1 point... they don't write from 1 point.
No. For example, you open two orders with 4 and 5 pips. On 4 pips, the spread is usually 2. That means you wait for a price that is higher than 2 pips (for the spread) and on the 5, the spread is 1.2 (for example) and in the end, the spread is 1.3 for 4 pips, but there is still 7 hundredths (for 5 pips) that you can earn.
You don't even have to think about it. Brokers write floating spread
from 0.1 point... they don't write from 1 point.
Everyone and everywhere says so - it has been generally accepted since the birth of the market itself. But there are also those who are unfamiliar with it and don't want to broaden their horizons.