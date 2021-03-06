Points VS Pips - page 115
No one's complained about the products. You're looking for someone to blame.
I think that's what we'll do:
If you answer the questions about profit/loss calculations in pips, StopLevel, FreezeLevel, and other calculations related to basic concepts correctly, I'll leave your status question alone. And if not, you will be the first one we will start to heal the market.
All right?
Why? You can't force you to think, much less understand.
You're making up rules as you go along. I know everything, but I'm not taking the exam.
I've already looked at one of your codes in the codebase.
I wonder how to set the stoploss size equal to five pips on a five digit?
Well, maybe you should start thinking a bit, instead of downloading codes from the forum and blindly using ready-made stuff from the Stock Market - where you don't have to think. And he has managed, without thinking, to arrange the possibility to set, for example, 7 points in five-digit quotes. It will be 70. And if you need 23 pips, it will be 230 - how is that good?
I don't make up the rules. I am pushing you - as a salesman - to learn the basics. You are selling people things that will lie.
The man has calculated the price move on five-digit quotes and the calculation shows that the take profit should be 80% of the daily price move in pips. For example, 700 points is obtained on a five-digit quote. The trader has set the value of 700 points and the program gives him 7000 points. And he has calculated it correctly. And he went away on business. As a result, he loses money or, in a good case, doesn't make profit.
And this is only because of your whim and lack of understanding of what a pip is. And why should not you blindly and obsessively convert everything to four-figure quotes - you mislead the user. The user should know himself how many points he needs, and the program should not obsessively multiply by 10, forcing people to remember this and divide their calculations by 10.
And this is just "harmless" blindly following the crowd. How you calculate the limits there, and whether you calculate them at all, I have not looked.
You're really not thinking straight...
A point is a measure. 0.0001 is a value.
One point in a zero-digit quote equals 1.
............
One pip in a nine-digit quote equals 0.000000001.
One point in a ten-digit quotation equals 0.0000000001.
etc.
The digits of a quote can be found out with Digits()
Let him (them) not understand... When they don't even understand the meaning of the word "minimum". When they can call a tick and TICKSIZE a minimal (the word they do not understand) change of price. When they say that 10 points (on the 4-digit) is better than 100 points (on the 5-digit). When what's left of the comma is indivisible...
Nah, it's a clinical case...
Actually it's the other way round... points are in tixais, not the other way round.
Oh, the valenki are valenki, but the old one is not sewn... (song)
And you want to tell me that TickSize is 0.00390625 pips?
There is 0.00390625 pips in the TickSize minimum price change?
Don't make people laugh. And don't mislead others!
Artem and you too should reconsider your wrong views.
The Point() function returns the mathematical digit of the quote!
Pay attention to other Point they are always equal in digits, what returns TickSize in digits.
In other words, Digits() returns integer digits, and Point() returns real digits.
The Point() function has not been renamed since the four digits.
And the real point size itself is defined in the asset specification, which is listed on the exchange website.
The metatrader specification does not contain this information.
Do you even understand what size (in this case a teak) is? The price of 2.43 can change minimally to 2.44 or to 2.42. In either case, it will change by 0.01. This is the minimum price change of 1 (one) point. In this case, the tick size will be equal to one pip.
And if this price of 2.43 changes by 5 points all at once and becomes 2.48, the tick size will be equal to five points. A simple conclusion follows from this: the tick size can NOT be a minimum price change.
Either study Russian, or use a dictionary to clearly understand the meaning of words. And this does not apply only to you, if it calms you down a bit...