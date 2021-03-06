Points VS Pips - page 106
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But here's a refill.
There is indeed an embarrassment of understanding. And I even know why. The two articles in the God-sent tablets of modern truth in Russian and in English are as different as a Negro from a sworn white oppressor.
The article in English puts it all in perspective: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Percentage_in_point and it implies that point and pip are two different things.
The article in Russian, which corresponds to it, confuses the hell out of it: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9F%D1%83%D0%BD%D0%BA%D1%82_(%D1%8D%D0D0%BA%D0BE%D0BD%D0BE%D0%BC%D0%D0B8%D0%BA%D0%B0). It has come to pass that both point and pip in Russian are translated by the same word - point. This does not correspond to reality.
And the English article has a remark to that effect: A pip is sometimes confused with the smallest unit of change in a quote, i.e. the tick size. Currency pairs are often quoted to four decimal places, but the tick size in a given market may be, for example, 5 pips or 1/2 pip.
That's what we're talking about, they're two different things.
From reading forexfactory - they usually use pips, the 5 mark is usually called a point or tick.
The car also has wheels. The one to roll on and the one to hold on to. Everything else in it is stuff.
A junkie walks by, sees a boy crying in the sandpit. He walks up and asks:
- What are you crying for?
- I lost my car.
The junkie hands him a syringe...
- Here, here's your car.
The boy looks at the syringe, twists it...
- Where are the wheels?
The junkie hands him the pills...
Here come the wheels. Poor extortionist.
The car also has wheels. The one to roll on and the one to hold on to. Everything else in it is gizmos.
No, it's not convincing. I should have appealed to the fact that tick is also a "tick" and they are quite small )))
That's it, we've been fed, waiting for the second wave - about the tick and everything connected with it.
That's it, we've been fed, waiting for the second wave - about the tick and everything connected with it.
I was sitting with a moose yesterday -
Got hit by a tick!
Give me two hundred! ))
I was sitting with a moose yesterday -
I got hit by a stop tick!
Give me two 100s! ))
There are times when the opposite is true. I don't know what to call it. What's the take here?