Vladimir Baskakov:
Which came first forex or MQ?
51 pages. I'm sorry, I couldn't resist.
Where are you on MT4/5 or another platform? There are no pips, there are points and that's it, and the rest is nothing more than a waste of time. I almost forgot, there is a minimum tick size - this is my portion of substance for the fan.
Vladimir Simakov:
No problem, that's the forum for expressing your opinion.
 
Vladimir Simakov:
If only... but metaquotes have started to use the term and don't define it (they say it's a nice cheburashka)

"and some individuals are strongly advised to do so" - this applies to you as well.

Are you a motorist? Do you know there are "terms" in traffic regulations? Like it or not, if you do not know the terms, or interpret them in your own way, you do not know the traffic rules. And that means you are a potentially dangerous road user.

Keep your fiddles with pips to yourself (if you like such a designation - flags in your hands), but do not fool the heads of others!

Taras Slobodyanik:

If only... But the meta-quotes have started to use the term and do not define it


Here's where I support you. MQ should clearly stick to their own definitions and not mislead anyone.

 
Сергей Таболин:

This is where I support you. MQ should stick to its own definitions and not mislead anyone.

Yes, I am also in favour of sticking to the same name and meaning everywhere in the documentation and dialog boxes. Point is the minimum step of price change. And no "pips".

Georgiy Merts:

Yes, I too am in favour of sticking to the same name and meaning everywhere in the documentation and dialogues. Point is the minimum step of price change. And no "pips".

The whole world uses pips , but we are not like that, we have our own way... somewhere.
Everyone on the MICEX to trade for roubles
In Europe, parents are no longer called mum and dad, but parent 1 and parent 2.... We don't want to go down that road with them. And you... Everyone is free to go crazy in their own way or by imitating someone else. Good riddance.

 
Have you looked at your broker's website in English?

What's this all about? The term pips was before MQ, that says it all.
