Points VS Pips - page 52
Which came first forex or MQ?
51 pages. Sorry, couldn't resist.
If only... but metaquotes have started to use the term and don't define it (they say it's a nice cheburashka)
"and some individuals are strongly advised to do so" - this applies to you as well.
Are you a motorist? Do you know there are "terms" in traffic regulations? Like it or not, if you do not know the terms, or interpret them in your own way, you do not know the traffic rules. And that means you are a potentially dangerous road user.
Keep your fiddles with pips to yourself (if you like such a designation - flags in your hands), but do not fool the heads of others!
Here's where I support you. MQ should clearly stick to their own definitions and not mislead anyone.
Yes, I am also in favour of sticking to the same name and meaning everywhere in the documentation and dialog boxes. Point is the minimum step of price change. And no "pips".
The whole world uses pips, but we are not like that, we have our own way... somewhere.
In Europe, parents are no longer called mum and dad, but parent 1 and parent 2.... We don't want to go down that road with them. And you... Everyone is free to go crazy in their own way or by imitating someone else. Good riddance.
Have you looked at your broker's website in English?
