What does "fractional indivisible values" have to do with it?
Because the clause is the minimum indivisible.
point MT - yes
pips - no
You won't find a broker (or monitor) that specifies their trading conditions in "MT points" because it's a variable value - it's the minimum scale that changes, and it makes no sense to measure spread/swap/profit/loss/ in a non-variable value.
ps. and only meta-quotes are "special" (
that's why pips remains a constant value and point MT decreases
try to solve a very simple problem -- "pip -- percentage in point" -- point is what? -- and your point is what?
you first show me a broker with indivisible points -- "mt points")
and then I'll solve the problem for you.
Yeah, don't do me any favours -- I don't give a shit about your understanding.
So you've decided for yourself that 0.1% = 0.01% right?
Try solving a problem in six digits.)
0.1% equals 0.001% ?
For the third time. The previous two times the question was steadily ignored. Where are the pips here?
The first and second lines are clear. But the third? I've never looked at that symbol. Don't know what it used to be. Seeing above the 5 3 mark, for XAUUSD you have to indent one mark to the left?
Where is the definition of a pip that could be applied and understood where XAUUSD has a pip, rather than guessing at coffee grounds by analogy.
there are no pips)
Alpari "Trader's Calculator"
-- English translation
-- in Russian
pips and pips are the same
for completeness - shown in 4 digits