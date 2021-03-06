Points VS Pips - page 117
Nope, that would be a change by one tick, reduced to an integer form ))
What, what? What do you mean?
Your assertions are very, very incorrect. Not just here. People do read the threads. Especially moderators. And see your competence.
Read it:
One tick costs you $31.25
In the screenshot, in one item 32 TickSize !
How does this relate to the table on the right, which shows the actual quotes?
And it's very interesting out there in general:
First of all, what is UNCH? Even the Google translator doesn't know.
And the number format itself with an apostrophe is it inches or fractions of inches? Or minutes? Which is it?
And in the Last column we see at the end 1, 7, 5 - this is in no way a multiple of 0.004.
Understand that when 32 ticks (TickSize) pass, one point will change.
When another 32 ticks pass, the next point will change.
Other instruments have a different number of ticks, for example 320.
If price is 320 TickSize, this means that price is in one point.
Treasure means treasure. That is, jewellery. I mean precious metals, or maybe even stones.) Maybe it's all in carats. Uh... ounces, I guess.
But what do we care about carats and ounces?What do we care about ounces and carats now?
I have no problem understanding when there is enough information to draw the right conclusion.
Treasure means treasure. That is, jewellery. I mean precious metals, or maybe even stones.) Maybe it's all in carats. Uh... probably ounces.
Treasuries are US treasury bonds )))
And there is a futures on those treasuries )) a derivative asset.
What is UNCH? What are the apostrophes?
UNCH is probably what is called an item in the sign on the left?