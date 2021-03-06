Points VS Pips - page 104

New comment
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Your arguments are all abstract.
Points to the left of the comma, pips to the right

What about the comma? -- some people have "comma," others have "full stop"

[Deleted]  
Nikolay Ivanov:

shit.... you write in your Expert Advisor that stoploss=100, but the quote is 324.34

The programmer needs a number from the server 0.01 - that is a point, to bring your 100 to the price by multiplying

SL = 324.34 - 100 * 0.01

That's it...! And here you have made a nonsense of 100 pages about nothing.

I'm talking how the world counts, not a couple of programmers .
In the world points is a whole number, pips is a fraction
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I'm talking about how the world counts, not a couple of programmers .
In the world points are integers, pips are fractions

In the world pips and points are the same thing.

And if you don't explain to the programmer how to parse your fancy fractions, I wouldn't expect the exchange to understand what you're up to.


That's how I hear it, the price is a fractional number, and pips are fractional, that is, you get a miracle-yudo number with 2 dots and 2 fractions of a whole... well, this is nonsense, in mathematics there is no such numbers

[Deleted]  
Nikolay Ivanov:

In the world, pips and points are the same thing.


You've got to be kidding me.... Study the question first
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Well, you're quite.... Study the question first

oops, what a tough case, these are synonyms with the English-speaking audience, in the Russian segment the understanding is more often different

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
Your arguments are all abstract.
Points to the left of the comma, pips to the right
Artyom Trishkin:
Shoot yourself. Please.

Why not... Also a point!

;)))))))))))))))))

 
Олег avtomat:

Why not... Also a point of view!

;)))))))))))))))))

it needs to be discussed)

 
Fast235:

this needs to be discussed)

Don't pour any more on this one.))

 
Alexey Viktorov:

This one will not be poured anymore.)))

according to the calendar, my ban is due the other day, I'd rather have it on a Sunday.

 
Fast235:

my calendar says my ban is due the other day, I'd rather have it on a Sunday

Suit yourself...


1...979899100101102103104105106107108109110111...169
New comment